A Black Leather Shorts Can Be Paired With White Shirt But Parineeti Chopra Has A Unique Idea Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

A leather shorts can be paired with a white shirt, but Parineeti Chopra, for sure, had some interesting style of pairing. Not the one to play safe, when it comes to fashion, Parineeti upped her look with this stylish outfit. She looked smart and gave us a unique street-style goal. Take a look at her combination game.

So, if you want to try something new or play around with clothes, Parineeti has an idea for you. The actress, who always grabs attention with her unconventional style statements, wore a white shirt that was collared and half-sleeved with green stripes and Parineeti teamed it with structured leather shorts. But she wore her black leather shorts over her shirt, which made her look interesting and with this, she also played with contrasts.

Parineeti paired her ensemble with nude and black heels, which went with her attire. She carried a chic brown purse with her. She accessorised her look with metallic hoop earrings. The make-up was marked by a pink lip shade and subtle kohl. The side-parted copper brown tresses completed her sassy avatar. Parineeti's attire game was fab as ever. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.