ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Parineeti Chopra Keeps Her Party Look Simple, Sporty, And Sassy

    By
    |
    Parineeti Chopra Fashion

    Parineeti Chopra flaunted sporty style for the wrap-up party of her upcoming movie with Sidharth Malhotra, 'Jabariya Jodi'. She kept it simple sans any frills and fancies and which is what we liked about her look. She gave us a humble party look that seemed comfy and awesome. Take a look.

    Parineeti Chopra Style

    So, Parineeti wore a humble white-hued Gucci top that was half-sleeved and she paired it with a checkered structured skirt that had a button-down. It was a smart outfit combination and something most of us could have worn for a mid-week party. She paired her separates with a pointed black heels, which looked edgy and went well with her attire.

    Parineeti Chopra News

    She accessorised her look with metallic earrings and the makeup was on the bolder side with a glossy pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and dark kohl. The wavy tresses rounded out her avatar. So, what do you think about Parineeti's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 17, 2019, 15:02 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 17, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue