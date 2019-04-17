Parineeti Chopra Keeps Her Party Look Simple, Sporty, And Sassy Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Parineeti Chopra flaunted sporty style for the wrap-up party of her upcoming movie with Sidharth Malhotra, 'Jabariya Jodi'. She kept it simple sans any frills and fancies and which is what we liked about her look. She gave us a humble party look that seemed comfy and awesome. Take a look.

So, Parineeti wore a humble white-hued Gucci top that was half-sleeved and she paired it with a checkered structured skirt that had a button-down. It was a smart outfit combination and something most of us could have worn for a mid-week party. She paired her separates with a pointed black heels, which looked edgy and went well with her attire.

She accessorised her look with metallic earrings and the makeup was on the bolder side with a glossy pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and dark kohl. The wavy tresses rounded out her avatar. So, what do you think about Parineeti's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.