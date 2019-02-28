ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Parineeti Chopra's Sporty Dress Is The Comfort Wear That We All Need

    By
    |
    Parineeti Chopra Fashion

    Parineeti Chopra showed us her fashionable side with this Fendi dress, which she wore for the Behtar India event in New Delhi. The actress looked super stylish in her black dress, which we thought was comfy and totally sassy. Let's decode her outfit and look.

    So, the actress sported a figure-hugging dress that was off-shouldered with full sleeves. Her midi attire had the word, 'Fendi' written on it. It was enhanced by yellow stripes and the dress had a whiff of athleisure touch. Her dress was ideal for afternoon brunch and Parineeti pulled it off gracefully. She teamed her attire with pointed pumps, which went well with her black dress.

    Parineeti Chopra Style

    Parineeti accessorised her look with a delicate ring and earrings to spruce up her avatar. She kept her look minimal with a muted pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The side-parted wavy tresses rounded out her avatar. So, how did you find Parineeti Chopra's style and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Read more about: parineeti chopra fendi
    Story first published: Thursday, February 28, 2019, 17:35 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 28, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue