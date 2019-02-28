TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Parineeti Chopra's Sporty Dress Is The Comfort Wear That We All Need
Parineeti Chopra showed us her fashionable side with this Fendi dress, which she wore for the Behtar India event in New Delhi. The actress looked super stylish in her black dress, which we thought was comfy and totally sassy. Let's decode her outfit and look.
So, the actress sported a figure-hugging dress that was off-shouldered with full sleeves. Her midi attire had the word, 'Fendi' written on it. It was enhanced by yellow stripes and the dress had a whiff of athleisure touch. Her dress was ideal for afternoon brunch and Parineeti pulled it off gracefully. She teamed her attire with pointed pumps, which went well with her black dress.
Parineeti accessorised her look with a delicate ring and earrings to spruce up her avatar. She kept her look minimal with a muted pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The side-parted wavy tresses rounded out her avatar. So, how did you find Parineeti Chopra's style and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.