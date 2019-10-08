Priyanka Chopra Jonas And Parineeti Chopra Flaunts Pants Look But Let's Find Out Who Wowed Us More Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Siblings, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Parineeti Chopra stunned us with their pants game. While one sister wore a pantsuit, the other donned separates. So, let's decode their ensembles, which had all our attention and find out which sister looked better.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

So, Priyanka Chopra Jonas wore a coral pantsuit, which consisted of a structured jacket and flared pants. While we loved the hue of her ensemble, we didn't quite like her loose pants. However, she pulled off her ensemble effortlessly. Priyanka Chopra also teamed her bright ensemble with nude-toned heels. The orange-toned lip shade upped her look and she completed her look with sleek middle-parted tresses.

Parineeti Chopra

The Girl On The Train actress Parineeti Chopra played with contrasts and gave us a sassy fashion goal of the day. Parineeti paired her full-sleeved white crop top that was collaed and sructured with high-waist black trousers, which were slim fit. She paired her ensemble with pointed black embellished heels. Her makeup was lit up by glossy pink lip shade and smoky kohl. The wavy soft-curled tresses wrapped up her avatar.

Well, this time, it was quite evident that Parineeti Chopra looked better than Priyanka Chopra. So, whose look did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.