    Before Leaving Cannes Film Festival 2019, Diana Penty Gives Us A Textured Dress Goal

    Diana Penty Cannes
    Instagram

    Diana Penty's Cannes 2019 wardrobe was surprisingly unique and a departure from the drama. Her Amit Aggarwal's sculptural sari was a refreshing number and we were glad to see this Cannes debutant not getting into the theatrical costume game. Together with her stylist, Namita Alexander and the hair and makeup team, she brought in her individualistic fashion sense. Even her red carpet outfit from Atelier Zuhra was a balanced move.

    So, before she left Cannes, Diana took to her social media account to share another awe-inspiring number. The actress went for a textured dress, which also came from the Indian label, Graine. It was a silver-hued dress that basically featured a flared silhouette with an exception of structured bodice. Her sleeves were voluminous and the skirt was angular. It was a crisp ensemble that was detailed with a grainy metallic fabric.

    Diana Penty Cannes Film Festival 2019
    Instagram

    This dress of hers was a right amount of glamour and sophistication. She upped her style quotient with spiky Balenciaga pointed ivory heels, which went well with her dress. The makeup was enhanced by a bright red lip shade and smoky kohl. The side-swept impeccable bun rounded out her avatar. Diana looked impressive. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 22, 2019, 11:51 [IST]
