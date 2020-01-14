Deepika Padukone Looks Ultra-Cool And Chic In Her Casual White Tee And Denim Pants Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Deepika Padukone is one of those actresses in the Bollywood industry, whose sartorial choices always blows one's mind. With her amazing fashion sense, she can make the simplest, the most casual of outfits look edgy and impressive. She has been promoting her film Chhapaak and giving us gorgeous fashion moments.

Recently, Deepika sported a very casual outfit, which was a simple tee and denim pants but the way the actress pulled it off, it looked ultra-cool. With this look of hers, she lessoned us on how to ace the casual look in the most stylish way. So, let us take a close look at her outfit for some goals.

For the recent promotional round, Deepika Padukone donned a full loose-sleeved high-neck plain white tee. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, she paired her high-waist oversized blue denim pants with white tee. Her outfit came from Dhruv Kapoor's eponymous label and she completed her look with white Nike sneakers. The actress looked cool and impressive but she further upped her look with a gold-toned double-layered necklace from Valliyan. The gold-toned hoops from Minerali store enhanced her look.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, she sharply contoured her T-zone and cheekbones. Filled thick brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, pink eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. The diva pulled back her messy tresses into a classic low ponytail.

We are absolutely impressed with Deepika Padukone's fashion sense. What do you think about this attire of hers? Do let us know in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Deepika Padukone