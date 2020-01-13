Deepika Padukone And Katrina Kaif Have Fresh And Fabulous Sari Ideas For Us

ENGLISH

    If you are looking for some serious sari fashion goals, just relax and smile, because you are reading the right article. From western to ethnic outfits, we always come up with some wow-worthy Bollywood-inspired fashionable outfit ideas for some fashion inspiration. These days the actresses have been making a lot of stunning statements in gorgeous saris and the recent fashionistas, who gave goals are Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif.

    Lately, the two pretty ladies of Bollywood, Deepika and Katrina made heads turn in yellow-red and blue saris respectively. So, let us take a close look at their eye-catching saris and decode it.

    Deepika Padukone In A Yellow-Red Sari

    For Chhapaak promotions, Deepika Padukone donned a bright-yellow pretty sari, which was designed by noted designer Anamika Khanna and she looked stunning. Her sari was accentuated by embroidered red border. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, she draped the floor-sweeping pallu of her sari in a nivi style and paired it with a boat-shoulder plunging neckline dark-blue blouse. Her backless blouse featured multi-hued printed floral patterns. She upped her look with a pair of silver-toned ethnic earrings. Deepika pulled back her side-parted messy tresses into a low back bun. Slight contouring and minimal base marked by filled thick brows, soft kohled eyes, curled lashes, light-hued eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade elevated her look.

    Katrina Kaif In A Light Blue Sari

    Katrina Kaif shared a BTS picture from the sets of Sooryavanshi on her Instagram feed. In the picture, the actress looked fresh and lively in a light blue sari, which featured a designer embroidered border line of the same hue. She draped the pallu in the most beautiful way and paired it with sleeveless silver-hued blouse. Her sari exuded soothing vibes and Katrina Kaif gave us cues on how to look amazing effortlessly She upped her look with tiny red bindi, soft blush, and pink lip shade. The side-swept tresses rounded out her avatar.

    We absolutely loved Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif's saris. Whose sari did you like more? Do let us know in the comment section.

    Story first published: Monday, January 13, 2020, 18:15 [IST]
