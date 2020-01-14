ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Makar Sankranti 2020: Madhuri Dixit Nene And Other Divas Have Yellow Sari Goals

    By
    |

    Makar Sankranti is an auspicious festival as it marks the end of the winter solstice. The festival is dedicated to the Sun God, Surya. Since the sun is worshipped on Makar Sankranti, yellow colour is considered significant. So, this Makar Sankranti, yellow should be your colour. If you are planning on wearing a yellow-hued outfit, how about you drape a sari. So, yellow sari on your mind? Let these Bollywood divas inspire you with their stunning yellow saris. From Madhuri Dixit Nene to Rakul Preet Singh, here are the actresses, who inspired us with their yellow saris recently.

    Array

    Madhuri Dixit Nene

    If you want an embellished number, this is the perfect yellow sari for you. Madhuri Dixit Nene draped this yellow sari for the Dance Deewane event. Designed by Manish Malhotra, this sari was intricately done with sparkling silver accents. The pallu of her sari was also enhanced by floral accents. We also loved her silver floral-cut-sleeved blouse, which went well with her sari. She notched up her look emerald and diamond jewellery set that was from Farah Khan's eponymous label. The pink lip shade and subtle eye makeup upped her look. The wavy tresses rounded out her avatar.

    Array

    Deepika Padukone

    Of late, Deepika Padukone also draped a yellow sari for Chhapaak promotions. Designed by Anamika Khanna, her sari exuded desi vibes. It was a plain yellow sari that was enhanced by intricately-done red-patterned border. She paired it with a dark blue floral blouse that contrasted her sari. We were clearly impressed by the patterns in her sari and blouse; this sari totally gave us festive feels. Deepika accentuated her look with elaborate earrings from Silver Streak. The makeup was nude-toned with muted pink lip shade and light eye makeup with pink eye shadow. The bun rounded out her avatar.

    Array

    Rasika Dugal

    Rasika Dugal also gave us a sari goal with her sari. She wore this sari for Dada Saheb Phalke Film Foundation Award 2019, where she won the award for the Best Actress for Mirzapur. Her sari came from Raw Mango and it was a plain and simple sari. So, for those of you, who want something simple for Makar Sankranti celebrations, this is the sari for you. Her sari was accentuated by zari border and Rasika teamed her sari with a black blouse and gave us colour-blocking goals. She accessorised her look with statement earrings from Sangeeta Boochra. The makeup was highlighted by muted pink lip shade, a tiny black bindi, and an impeccable middle-parted bun.

    Array

    Shilpa Shetty Kundra

    A sari enthusiast, Shilpa Shetty Kundra also surprised and inspired us with her yellow sari. Designed by Punit Balana, her sari was belted with light floral accents in white and the yellow tassels at the end of her pallu. She paired her sari with an embellished floral yellow blouse with puffed flowy sleeves. It was a festive-perfect number and Shilpa kept her jewellery game light with silver bangles, a light gemstone neckpiece, and a Maharashtrian style nose jewellery. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and a red bindi. The middle-parted ponytail completed her look.

    Array

    Rakul Preet Singh

    Rakul Preet Singh also wore a yellow sari for an award ceremony. Her sari was splashed in the shade of yellow and came from Raw Mango. It was an exquisite sari with golden-toned accents and border. She paired her sari with a half-sleeved yellow blouse that went well with her sari. She spruced up her look with a heavy pearl neckpiece and complementing earrings that elevated her look. Rakul Preet looked elegant and her makeup was enhanced by muted pink lip shade and a tiny bindi. The neat bun wrapped up her look.

    So, whose sari look did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.

    More MADHURI DIXIT News

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 14, 2020, 14:21 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 14, 2020
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue