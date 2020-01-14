Just In
Makar Sankranti 2020: Madhuri Dixit Nene And Other Divas Have Yellow Sari Goals
Makar Sankranti is an auspicious festival as it marks the end of the winter solstice. The festival is dedicated to the Sun God, Surya. Since the sun is worshipped on Makar Sankranti, yellow colour is considered significant. So, this Makar Sankranti, yellow should be your colour. If you are planning on wearing a yellow-hued outfit, how about you drape a sari. So, yellow sari on your mind? Let these Bollywood divas inspire you with their stunning yellow saris. From Madhuri Dixit Nene to Rakul Preet Singh, here are the actresses, who inspired us with their yellow saris recently.
Madhuri Dixit Nene
If you want an embellished number, this is the perfect yellow sari for you. Madhuri Dixit Nene draped this yellow sari for the Dance Deewane event. Designed by Manish Malhotra, this sari was intricately done with sparkling silver accents. The pallu of her sari was also enhanced by floral accents. We also loved her silver floral-cut-sleeved blouse, which went well with her sari. She notched up her look emerald and diamond jewellery set that was from Farah Khan's eponymous label. The pink lip shade and subtle eye makeup upped her look. The wavy tresses rounded out her avatar.
Deepika Padukone
Of late, Deepika Padukone also draped a yellow sari for Chhapaak promotions. Designed by Anamika Khanna, her sari exuded desi vibes. It was a plain yellow sari that was enhanced by intricately-done red-patterned border. She paired it with a dark blue floral blouse that contrasted her sari. We were clearly impressed by the patterns in her sari and blouse; this sari totally gave us festive feels. Deepika accentuated her look with elaborate earrings from Silver Streak. The makeup was nude-toned with muted pink lip shade and light eye makeup with pink eye shadow. The bun rounded out her avatar.
Rasika Dugal
Rasika Dugal also gave us a sari goal with her sari. She wore this sari for Dada Saheb Phalke Film Foundation Award 2019, where she won the award for the Best Actress for Mirzapur. Her sari came from Raw Mango and it was a plain and simple sari. So, for those of you, who want something simple for Makar Sankranti celebrations, this is the sari for you. Her sari was accentuated by zari border and Rasika teamed her sari with a black blouse and gave us colour-blocking goals. She accessorised her look with statement earrings from Sangeeta Boochra. The makeup was highlighted by muted pink lip shade, a tiny black bindi, and an impeccable middle-parted bun.
Shilpa Shetty Kundra
A sari enthusiast, Shilpa Shetty Kundra also surprised and inspired us with her yellow sari. Designed by Punit Balana, her sari was belted with light floral accents in white and the yellow tassels at the end of her pallu. She paired her sari with an embellished floral yellow blouse with puffed flowy sleeves. It was a festive-perfect number and Shilpa kept her jewellery game light with silver bangles, a light gemstone neckpiece, and a Maharashtrian style nose jewellery. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and a red bindi. The middle-parted ponytail completed her look.
Rakul Preet Singh
Rakul Preet Singh also wore a yellow sari for an award ceremony. Her sari was splashed in the shade of yellow and came from Raw Mango. It was an exquisite sari with golden-toned accents and border. She paired her sari with a half-sleeved yellow blouse that went well with her sari. She spruced up her look with a heavy pearl neckpiece and complementing earrings that elevated her look. Rakul Preet looked elegant and her makeup was enhanced by muted pink lip shade and a tiny bindi. The neat bun wrapped up her look.
So, whose sari look did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.