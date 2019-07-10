Deepika Padukone's Latest Outfit Is Similar To Sonam Kapoor's Cannes 2019 Pantsuit Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Deepika Padukone recently left us mesmerised with her Tanishq photoshoots. She looked her fashionable best and her look was a lot about modern minimalism. Her photoshoot was pretty intense and she absolutely left us speechless. However, in one of her photoshoots, her attire reminded us of Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's Ralph & Russo outfit, which Sonam wore recently at Cannes, this year. Now, we are not saying that it was the same ensemble but there was a striking similarity.

With plunging neckline and full tailored sleeves, the bodice of Deepika's outfit had an uncanny resemblance with Sonam's. Deepika's ensemble also took a flared and panelled turn just like Sonam's. However, the accessories, the make-up, and hairdo were different from Sonam's. Deepika wore a diamond necklace with a yellow gemstone and complementing earrings. Her make-up was more dewy and even though she also made a bun but her bun was on the messy side.

However, this is not for the first time that Deepika's Tanishq photoshoot had her wearing a similar outfit as that of her colleague. About last year, Deepika wore the same Sabyasachi sari, which Anushka Sharma wore for her engagement ceremony. Well, coming back to the white pantsuit, who wore it better - Deepika Or Sonam? Let us know that in the comment section.