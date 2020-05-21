Just In
Taapsee Pannu’s Latest Covershoot Is All About Her Daily Routine And Comfy Outfits During Lockdown
Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu has been clearly climbing the ladder of success as she has been giving hit films one after the other. Apart from her films, the diva has also evolved on the fashion front. She has left us absolutely stunned with her fashionable looks. Recently, Taapsee turned cover star for the Man's World India Magazine's second issue amidthe lockdown. Styled by Devki Bhatt, the Pink actress not only took us through her daily routine but also gave us fashion goals in her comfy outfits. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.
We bring you our second issue from the lockdown, shot and styled by the cover star herself (with a little help from her family), Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee). At home, at ease, and away from the world, Pannu glams up the everyday, taking us through her daily routine, and how she is trying to stay positive every day. With a filmography that has only set the wonder woman standards of narratives and stories, Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) goes into details of her journey, one that's made of a ladder with every step taking her a notch higher, and about quarantine with a routine. Executive Editor: Arnesh Ghose (@arnesh.ghose ) Make-up and Hair: Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) Styling, Conceptualisation, and Photographs: Devki Bhatt (@devs213) Actors Media Consultant: Universal Communications (@universal_communications) Cover story by Samreen Tungekar (@samreen43) Head to the link in the bio to download your FREE copy of the May issue now!
Taapsee Pannu In A White Top & Denim Shorts
Taapsee Pannu sported a one-side off-shoulder plain white top and paired it with blue denim shorts, that featured tassel-detailed hem. She paired her cool outfit with thigh-high black socks, which went well with her look. The Mission Mangal actress let loose her shoulder-length heavy curls and wrapped up her look with filled brows, subtle kohled eyes, and red lip shade. The picture showed Taapsee applying lipstick in front of the mirror.
A lot of what Pannu brings on screens reflects in her instincts, in her choices. Pannu wants to do films that have an audience. "It was only after Pink that I got a direction that this is the zone for me, where people expect me to do something substantial. I decided to be the actor that the audience can relate to," she says. Make-up and Hair: Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) Styling, Conceptualisation, and Photographs: Devki Bhatt (@devs213) Actors Media Consultant: Universal Communications (@universal_communications) Cover story by Samreen Tungekar (@samreen43) Head to the link in the bio to download your FREE copy of the May issue. . . . . . . . #MWCoverStar #MWCover #TaapseePannu
Taapsee Pannu In A Black Printed Dress
The second picture of Taapsee Pannu from the photoshoot showed her sitting on the swing and reading a newspaper just after she had shower as she draped the towel over her head. The Saand Ki Aankh actress was dressed in a loose-sleeved easy-breezy black dress, which was accentuated by blossoming blue and pink floral prints. She accessorised her look with a gold-toned neckpiece while the red-hued reflectors added stylish quotient. Pointed brows and pink lip shade rounded out her look.
Taapsee Pannu is extremely aware how the onset of OTT has changed the dynamics for the silver screen, and believes it’s definitely gotten harder to get people to the theatres, and that’s why, it becomes even more important to do work that drives people to want to watch you. “You have to either give the audience something larger than life, or you give them really good content that makes them want to watch you immediately. Also, it’s not just the roles that get me to pick a film, it’s the film and it’s narrative first, and then comes my part in it that makes it a good film," says Pannu. Make-up and Hair: Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) Styling, Conceptualisation, and Photographs: Devki Bhatt (@devs213) Actors Media Consultant: Universal Communications (@universal_communications) Cover story by Samreen Tungekar (@samreen43) Head to the link in the bio to download your FREE copy of the May issue. . . . . . . . #MWCoverStar #MWCover #TaapseePannu
Taapsee Pannu In A Grey Tee And Printed Shorts
In the third picture, Taapsee Pannu was seen resting on the couch and laughing. She donned a full-sleeved over-sized grey-hued tee, which featured quoted prints. The Thappad actress teamed it with midnight blue-hued printed shorts and completed her look with a pair of black socks. She tied her highlighted curly tresses into a hairdo and spruced up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade.
She’s done the angry young woman who screams consent, she’s played the extremely unruffled wife who refuses to be disrespected. Taapsee Pannu's (@taapsee) characters have had their own shades of feminism. “Feminism is a basic definition of equality that we’re all aware of, but we like to bend it to our convenience sometimes. I have no qualms in calling myself a feminist because I know the rightful usage of the term and how I propagate feminism, and I’m proud of it. I don’t have to worry about someone else’s wrong definition of feminism. It has come to a point where I’ve stopped hushing this word just because someone else might have a wrong idea of what it stands for. I’d rather prove it through my work and how I live my life,” she says. Make-up and Hair: Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) Styling, Conceptualisation, and Photographs: Devki Bhatt (@devs213) Actors Media Consultant: Universal Communications (@universal_communications) Cover story by Samreen Tungekar (@samreen43) Head to the link in the bio to download your FREE copy of the May issue. . . . . . . . #MWCoverStar #MWCover #TaapseePannu
Taapsee Pannu In A White Shirt And Black Skirt
In the fourth picture, Taapse Pannu was seen posing in her beautiful outfit in the kitchen. She was decked up in a pulled-up sleeved classic-collar white shirt, which she teamed with a high-waist black maxi skirt. Her skirt featured a matching band type belt that added structure to her attire. The Badla actress upped her look with a pair of drop earrings and elevated her look with slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, and red lip shade. She pulled back her side-parted sleek tresses into a hairdo.
So, what do you think about her these outfits? Let us know that in the comment section.
Cover Pic Credit: Taapse Pannu