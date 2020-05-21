Taapsee Pannu’s Latest Covershoot Is All About Her Daily Routine And Comfy Outfits During Lockdown Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu has been clearly climbing the ladder of success as she has been giving hit films one after the other. Apart from her films, the diva has also evolved on the fashion front. She has left us absolutely stunned with her fashionable looks. Recently, Taapsee turned cover star for the Man's World India Magazine's second issue amidthe lockdown. Styled by Devki Bhatt, the Pink actress not only took us through her daily routine but also gave us fashion goals in her comfy outfits. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.

Taapsee Pannu In A White Top & Denim Shorts

Taapsee Pannu sported a one-side off-shoulder plain white top and paired it with blue denim shorts, that featured tassel-detailed hem. She paired her cool outfit with thigh-high black socks, which went well with her look. The Mission Mangal actress let loose her shoulder-length heavy curls and wrapped up her look with filled brows, subtle kohled eyes, and red lip shade. The picture showed Taapsee applying lipstick in front of the mirror.

Taapsee Pannu In A Black Printed Dress

The second picture of Taapsee Pannu from the photoshoot showed her sitting on the swing and reading a newspaper just after she had shower as she draped the towel over her head. The Saand Ki Aankh actress was dressed in a loose-sleeved easy-breezy black dress, which was accentuated by blossoming blue and pink floral prints. She accessorised her look with a gold-toned neckpiece while the red-hued reflectors added stylish quotient. Pointed brows and pink lip shade rounded out her look.

Taapsee Pannu In A Grey Tee And Printed Shorts

In the third picture, Taapsee Pannu was seen resting on the couch and laughing. She donned a full-sleeved over-sized grey-hued tee, which featured quoted prints. The Thappad actress teamed it with midnight blue-hued printed shorts and completed her look with a pair of black socks. She tied her highlighted curly tresses into a hairdo and spruced up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade.

Taapsee Pannu In A White Shirt And Black Skirt

In the fourth picture, Taapse Pannu was seen posing in her beautiful outfit in the kitchen. She was decked up in a pulled-up sleeved classic-collar white shirt, which she teamed with a high-waist black maxi skirt. Her skirt featured a matching band type belt that added structure to her attire. The Badla actress upped her look with a pair of drop earrings and elevated her look with slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, and red lip shade. She pulled back her side-parted sleek tresses into a hairdo.

Cover Pic Credit: Taapse Pannu