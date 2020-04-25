Thappad Actress Taapsee Pannu’s Gorgeous Sarees Are What Saree Dreams Are Made Of Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Taapsee Pannu's saree photoshoot is what saree dreams are made of. The Thappad actress did a saree photoshoot for fashion designer and handloom advocate, Gaurang Shah. She was a vision to behold in her handwoven saree looks and her styling was done by Who Wore What When. Well, with her saree photoshoot, Taapsee definitely inspired us to drape a saree today. We have decoded her 5 saree looks for you.

Taapsee Pannu's Quirky Saree

With this saree of hers, Taapsee inspired us to play with patterns and invest in a saree with diverse prints. This saree of Taapsee Pannu's featured subtle floral patterns on the pallu and seemed to depict a scene from a village. It was an interesting saree, perfect for a perceptive saree enthusiast. Her saree was splashed in blue and maroon hues and she teamed it with a maroon-hued blouse. Taapsee's makeup was highlighted by light red lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and a red bindi. Her curly bun was adorned with orange flowers. She completed her look with a statement ring.

Taapsee Pannu's Green Floral Saree

Taapsee Pannu's green floral saree absolutely had all our attention and it seemed ideal for almost any occasion. It was a green-hued saree with white and dark green-toned floral patterns. Her saree was accentuated by the maroon border with gold zari work and even her full-sleeved green blouse featured silver zari stripes. Her makeup was meticulously done and the hairdo was the same with orange flowers.

Taapsee Pannu's Checkered Saree

We absolutely loved this brocade and checkered saree of the Badla actress. Taapsee Pannu's saree was accentuated by golden and white checkered patterns and also featured subtly done elaborate gold-toned pallu. She teamed her saree with a patterned maroon blouse. Her jewellery game was strong with gold kadas and complementing floral-cut earrings. Her makeup was enhanced by contoured cheekbones and the white mogra flowers completed her look.

Taapsee Pannu's Maroon Saree

Taapsee Pannu gave us a lesson in colour-blocking with this saree of hers. She wore this maroon-hued saree that was accentuated by orange patterns and she teamed her saree with an orange silk blouse that was full-sleeved and featured floral patterns. She upped her look with a statement floral ring and the earrings were delicate. The makeup was beautifully contoured and enhanced by a red bindi. Her curly tresses bun was adorned with orange flowers and that completed her look.

Taapsee Pannu's Patterned Saree

We also loved this patterned floral saree of Taapsee Pannu and this saree of hers was like a kaleidoscope of floral patterns in a myriad of hues. It was a multi-coloured saree with soft hues and she paired her saree with a green and pink blouse that went well with her saree. Her makeup was enhanced by maroon lip shade and a bindi. The white mogra flower bun completed her avatar.

So, which saree of Taapsee Pannu's did you like the most? Let us know that.

All Photos Credit: Omkar Chitnis