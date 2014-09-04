Onam 2019: Vegetarian Curry Recipes That You Should Definitely Try Out At Home Curries Dals oi-Staff

Kerala is all geared up for its festival of the year, Onam. It is the most popular Indian harvest festival which is celebrated with huge zest and enthusiasm. This year, in 2019, Onam festival will be celebrated from 1 September to 13 September. Indian curries popular all over the world and therefore, you should definitely try preparing some of these dishes at your home, on this special occasion.

The festival is a huge favourite among the food fanatics because of the tasty Onam dishes. The famous 'Onasadya' or the meal which is served on Onam is something which you just cannot afford to miss if you are in Kerala.

The Onasadya consists of many different food items starting from the banana chips, avial, puttu, erissery to the special Pal Payasam and the Ela Ada.

All of these mouthwatering dishes are served on the banana leaf so that you can enjoy all the flavours of Kerala cuisine at the same time. The meal is so tempting and delicious that you will not realise that you have overeating!

The curries and the sambhar served in the Sadya are the ones you should definitely look out for. So, here Boldsky has listed down 10 sumptuous curries for Onam-

Avial An easy Avial recipe is what you need with Onam just round the corner. Avial is a traditional Onam recipe that is prepared for the feast, Sadhya in all Keralite families. Kalan Kalan is a recipe specially prepared for Vishu, Onam and other such auspicious occasions. This recipe is a specialty of God's own country, Kerala. The Kalan recipe is basically an Indian curry made with curd. The taste of this delicacy is sour. This recipe from Kerala is more like sambhar that is cooked with curd. Mixed Vegetable Theeyal Curries have always been a special part of Indian cuisine. Kerala dishes are no exception. So, here we have a delicious and mouthwatering vegetarian recipe of mixed vegetable Theeyal which is sure to take your taste-buds on a delightful ride. Parippu Curry The Kerala style parippu curry is also a part of the Onam Sadya. Parippu curry is nothing but a delicious variety of dal which is eaten with rice and ghee. The specialty of this parippu curry is that the dal is cooked with a spiced coconut mixture, which lends a delectable flavour to this dish. Cabbage Thoran Thoran basically means any dry vegetable dish. So cabbage thoran is a dry dish made out of chopped cabbage leaves. This Onam recipe can be prepared with or without onions. But as there is no hard and fast rule, we will prepare cabbage thoran with onions and lots of zesty South Indian spices. Inji Puli There are a number of items which are served on the Sadya. One of them is a special ginger pickle called Inji puli. This pickle is prepared with a lot of ginger, tamarind and jaggery. The sweet and sour taste of the pickle and aroma of ginger makes it hard to resist. Varutharacha Sambhar Varutharacha sambar is a specialty of Kerala cuisine because its masala is first fried and then cooked. It is actually a very traditional sambar recipe that is a part of the Onam Sadhya feast. However, this special Onam recipe can now be made conveniently in the microwave. Kootu Curry Kootu curry is a spicy vegetable curry prepared in the malabar style. This curry is served with pappadams and ghee and enjoyed hot on the grand festive day. Pumpkin Erissery Erissery is a very popular Onam dishes recipe that is mostly made out of a pumpkin. People love to savour erissery as one of the onam recipes. This is a very simple pumpkin recipe that can be easily made with a few ingredients. Being a part of the traditional Kerala cuisine, erissery is very popular. Lady Finger Kichadi Lady's Finger khichdi is a recipe that is popular among Keralites. This recipe from Kerala can be tried even on a regular basis. But on the festive occasion of Onam, this recipe assumes a special significance. Every Malyali family will certainly make lady's finger khichdi recipe at least once in the 10 days of Onam festival.