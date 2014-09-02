Just In
Onam Festival 2019: Easy Inji Puli Recipe For Your Family
Onam has started and Kerala is decked up and in a complete festive mood. This year the festival is from 1 September to 13 September. The most important part of Onam is the delicious Sadya which famous in almost all the regions of India. The Onam Sadya is nothing but the grand vegetarian meal which is prepared on the day of Onam and served on banana leaves.
There are a number of items which are served on the Sadya. One of them is a special ginger pickle called Inji puli. This pickle is prepared with a lot of ginger, tamarind and jaggery. The sweet and sour taste of the pickle and aroma of ginger makes it hard to resist.
So, here is the Onam special recipe of Inji puli straight from the backwaters of Kerala. Do give it a try.
Serves: 3-4
Preparation time: 10 minutes
Cooking time: 15 minutes
Ingredients
- Ginger- 3/4 cup (skin peeled and finely chopped)
- Green chillies - 7 (finely chopped)
- Fenugreek seeds- 1/4 tsp
- Tamarind - gooseberry sized ball
- Jaggery syrup - 1 1/2 tbsp(optional)
- Salt - as per taste
To temper
Procedure
1. Soak the tamarind in 3/4 cup of warm water and keep it aside.
2. Dry roast the fenugreek and then grind it into a fine powder and keep it aside.
3. Heat oil in a pan and add mustard seeds, curry leaves and red chillies. Allow them to splutter.
4. Then add the chopped ginger and green chillies. Fry till they turn brown.
5. Filter the tamarind water and add it to the pan and mix well.
6. Simmer the contents on low flame for 5-6 minutes till it becomes thick.
7. Then add the jaggery water and boil for another 3-4 minutes.
8. Finally, add the roasted fenugreek powder and cook for another 2 minutes.
9. Switch off the flame and serve.
Inji puli, Kerala special delight is ready to be served. You can store it in a bottle and keep it refrigerated for 2-3 weeks.