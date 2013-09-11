Just In
- 3 hrs ago Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: This Ganesh Festival Ace Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s Vibrant Saree Or Suit Look
-
- 7 hrs ago Daily Horoscope: 21 August 2020
- 17 hrs ago Hartalika Teej 2020: Date, Muhurta, Rituals And Significance Of This Festival
- 18 hrs ago Rhea Kapoor’s Red Dress And Blue-Yellow Shoes Make For A Stunning Combination
Don't Miss
- News CBI’s probe into Sushant Singh Rajput case begins at his Bandra home
- Sports WWE NXT TakeOver: XXX match card, date, start time and where to watch
- Movies SP Balasubrahmanyam Continues To Be Critical, Son SP Charan Thanks Fans And Celebs For Mass Prayer
- Technology Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime Review: Our Top Budget Pick In Sub-10K Price-Point
- Finance Income Tax Dept Issued Refunds Worth Over Rs 80,000 Crore So Far This Year
- Automobiles Meru Launches New Business Mobility Application: Integrates EVGO & Mahindra GLYD
- Travel World Photography Day: 10 Best Places For Photography Tours In India
- Education Atal Ranking 2020: Top 10 HIEs In ARIIA Rankings 2020
Onam 2020: Tasty Cabbage Thoran Recipe That You Can Try At Home
Onam is the biggest festival celebrated in Kerala. The beautiful landscape of Kerala matches its delicious food. That is why Onam recipes are one of the best delicacies that you can try from Kerala cuisine. On the day of Onam, a certain set of dishes are specially prepared and served. This feast is called the Onam Sadya. And Cabbage Thoran is one of the main components of any Onam Sadya.
Thoran basically means any dry vegetable dish. So Cabbage Thoran is a dry dish made out of chopped cabbage leaves. This Onam recipe can be prepared with or without onions. But as there is no hard and fast rule, we will prepare cabbage Thoran with onions and lots of zesty South Indian spices. Cabbage Thoran should be served in the traditional way with the Onam Sadya. But it is a handy dish to try even on non-festive days.
Serves: 4
Preparation Time: 20 minutes
Cooking Time:25 minutes
Ingredients
- Cabbage- 1 (chopped)
- Onion- 1 chopped)
- Green chillies- 3 (chopped)
- Beet Root- 1 (chopped)
- Carrots- 1 (chopped)
- Coconut (grated)- 1/2 cup
- Mustard seeds- 1/2 tsp
- Split black gram- 1/2 tsp
- Dry red chilli- 2
- Curry leaves- 5
- Red chilli powder- 1 tsp
- Turmeric powder- 1/2 tsp
- Salt- as per taste
- Coconut oil- 2tbsp
Procedure
- Heat oil in a deep bottomed pan. Season it with red chilli, mustard seeds and split black gram.
- When the mustard seeds splutter, add curry leaves.
- Add onions and saute for 3-4 minutes on a low flame. Then add cabbage, carrots and beetroot and mix it up.
- Cook on a low flame for 5-6 minutes. Now add grated coconut, green chillies, red chilli powder and turmeric.
- Mix up all the spices and sprinkle salt. Cover and cook for 10 minutes on a low flame.
Your Cabbage Thoran is ready to be served with the rest of the Onam Sadya.