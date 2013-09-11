Onam 2020: Tasty Cabbage Thoran Recipe That You Can Try At Home Side Dishes oi-Staff

Onam is the biggest festival celebrated in Kerala. The beautiful landscape of Kerala matches its delicious food. That is why Onam recipes are one of the best delicacies that you can try from Kerala cuisine. On the day of Onam, a certain set of dishes are specially prepared and served. This feast is called the Onam Sadya. And Cabbage Thoran is one of the main components of any Onam Sadya.

Thoran basically means any dry vegetable dish. So Cabbage Thoran is a dry dish made out of chopped cabbage leaves. This Onam recipe can be prepared with or without onions. But as there is no hard and fast rule, we will prepare cabbage Thoran with onions and lots of zesty South Indian spices. Cabbage Thoran should be served in the traditional way with the Onam Sadya. But it is a handy dish to try even on non-festive days.

Serves: 4

Preparation Time: 20 minutes

Cooking Time:25 minutes

Ingredients

Cabbage- 1 (chopped)

Onion- 1 chopped)

Green chillies- 3 (chopped)

Beet Root- 1 (chopped)

Carrots- 1 (chopped)

Coconut (grated)- 1/2 cup

Mustard seeds- 1/2 tsp

Split black gram- 1/2 tsp

Dry red chilli- 2

Curry leaves- 5

Red chilli powder- 1 tsp

Turmeric powder- 1/2 tsp

Salt- as per taste

Coconut oil- 2tbsp

Procedure

Heat oil in a deep bottomed pan. Season it with red chilli, mustard seeds and split black gram. When the mustard seeds splutter, add curry leaves. Add onions and saute for 3-4 minutes on a low flame. Then add cabbage, carrots and beetroot and mix it up. Cook on a low flame for 5-6 minutes. Now add grated coconut, green chillies, red chilli powder and turmeric. Mix up all the spices and sprinkle salt. Cover and cook for 10 minutes on a low flame.

Your Cabbage Thoran is ready to be served with the rest of the Onam Sadya.