Varalakshmi Recipes: Favourite Dishes Of Goddess Lakshmi - Murukku , Badusha And More
The most auspicious festival 'Varamahalakshmi' or Varalakshmi will be celebrated this Friday across South India. Married women observe this festival in the month of Shravan with a lot of devotion and pray to goddess Lakshmi on this day. To perform the Varamahalakshmi puja certain rituals need to be followed. There are two important things that need to followed.
Also Read: Important Things To Do On Varamahalakshmi Puja
Firstly, married women should perform the puja in the most pious way and secondly, the food that is cooked also must be first offered to the goddess first, maintaining cleanliness in the surrounding area.
So, in the morning, married women usually wear a silk saree and only then start cooking the special food items in order to offer naivedya to the goddess, which later the family partakes.
Also Read: Tasty South Indian Sweet Recipes For Varamahalakshmi
Ideally, one has to prepare 21 types of dishes that are favourite for the goddess Lakshmi. In case you are not able to cook these many items, you can offer 3, 5 or 7 types of dishes as naivedya for the goddess. These can be combinations of both sweet and spicy recipes.
Hence, today, we share share with you recipes of some of the best dishes that can be made and served as naivedya for Varamahalakshmi.
Murukku:
Murukku is a traditional recipe and also one of the best foods that goddess Lakshmi likes, as per mythology. So, read to know how to prepare murukku for the Varamahalakshmi vrata.
For Recipe Click Here
Badusha:
Though most of us assume that preparing badusha is difficult here is a simple badusha recipe that you can try preparing for the occasion of Varamahalakshi vrata.
For Recipe Click Here
Kodubale:
Kodubale is a spicy recipe that is a favourite snack item for many of them. This spicy recipe is very famous in Karnataka. People generally prepare kodubale for Varamahalakshmi vrata and offer it as naivedya.
For Recipe Click Here
Mango Lemon Rice:
Lemon rice as we all know is a simple and tasty recipe, and well this recipe is one among the favourite dishes of the goddess, as per mythology. So, read to know how to prepare the simple mango lemon rice recipe.
For Recipe Click Here
Kajjaya:
Kajjaya is a traditional recipe that is prepared for important festivals. Also, this sweet recipe is quite famous in South India. The main ingredients for this recipe are jaggery and rice flour. So, take a look at how to prepare kajjaya for the Varamahalakshmi vrata.
For Recipe Click Here
Tilkut Or Sesame Sweet:
Among the favourite sweet recipes for Varamahalaskshmi vrata, tilkut or sesame sweet is a very important recipe. This sweet is a must for Varamahalaskshmi vrata and it can be prepared a day before (without eating anything in the morning) or on the day of the festival. So, read to know how to prepare the sesame sweet.
For Recipe Click Here