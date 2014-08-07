ENGLISH

    Varamahalakshmi Puja 2019: 10 Traditional Recipes For This Auspicious Day

    The Varamahalakshmi puja is usually observed by married women in regions of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and other parts of South India. The Varamahalakshmi puja for the year 2019 will be celebrated on August 9, Friday. It is said that the Goddess Lakshmi who is the God of wealth and prosperity, is worshiped on this auspicious day.

    Married women observe this Varamahalakshmi vrat with great faith and devotion. They take early bath in the morning and observe fast at any one half of the day. This vrata is observed for the welfare and prosperity of the family. Needless to say, delicious food is prepared on the occasion to mark the festival. Payasam, pulihora, obattu etc. are some of the traditional recipes which are definitely prepared for the Varalakshmi puja.

    Boldsky brings to you a collected list of these traditional recipes which are prepared on Varalakshmi puja. Take a look.

    Masala Garelu

    A garelu is nothing but a variety of the South Indian vada. The masala garelu is prepared with herbs and spices which makes it a delightful dish. In fact, Varalakshmi is not deemed complete without preparing the garelu, payasam and pulihora.

    Lemon Rice

    Lemon rice is one of the most important offerings of Varalaskhmi puja. Take a look at this lemon rice recipe which also has the twist of mangoes added to it to make it more interesting.

    Boorelu

    Boorelu is a tasty sweet dish for Ugadi. It is prepared with Bengal gram, jaggery or sugar and coconut. To enjoy the festive season with sweet dishes, check out boorelu recipe.

    Payasam

    It is basically a South Indian recipe for payasam or kheer. Pesarapappu Payasam is made of moong dal and therefore has a rich yellow colour after preparation.

    Pulihora

    Pulihora can be described in simple terms as tamarind rice. This Indian rice recipe is primarily spiced up with tamarind but that is not all. It is has a whole trousseau of accompanying spices.

    Murukku

    Murukku is a great combination with meals or with a hot cup of tea not only on the festive day but can be enjoyed on any day. Take a look at the recipe.

    Ariselu

    Ariselu is a popular sweet recipe which is prepared on Ugadi in the states of Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. This sweet dish is known by many other names such as the kajjaya, athirasam etc. in different parts of South India. This delicious sweet recipe is prepared with rice flour and jaggery.

    Obattu

    Obbattu is a famous Ugadi dessert. Indian dessert recipes are very simple and easy to prepare. Since Obbattu is a jaggery dish, the sweetener is not of very high calorie. Indian dessert recipes are known to be fattening, but this dish is roasted, so you will not put on excess weight.

    Aval Payasam

    Payasam is one of the most preferred desserts to celebrate this important day. You can make payasam with rice, sevai or aval (beaten rice).

    Banana Bajji

    You must have heard of the special banana bajji of South India. It is also known as the kela bajji or Aritakaya bajji. This special snack is prepared using unripe bananas and it tastes yummy.

