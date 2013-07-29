Things To Do During Shravan Month Festivals oi-Amrisha Sharma

There is a lot of significance attached to Shravan as it is a holy and auspicious month in the Hindu calendar. It is the sacred month when you worship Lord Shiva to impress Him. Most of the Lord Shiva devotees visit His temples and often fast on every Mondays that fall during this month.

Shravan is the one month when you can worship Lord Shiva day and night! Most of the havans and pujas are performed during this one month to impress Lord Shiva. Women too worship Lord Shiva by fasting every Monday of the Shravan month and offering milk to the Shiva idol (ideally Shiva linga). Also known as Sharvan Somwar Vrat, it is done by women to get a husband like Lord Shiva.

Shravan is very significant in Hinduism. The 'Samudra Manthan' happened during this month. While churning the great ocean gave amazing gifts like Goddess Lakshmi and a pot of 'Amrit' or elixir, but it also fumed the terrible poison called 'Halahal'. Lord Shiva came forward and swallowed this poison to stop it from infecting the Universe. That is why, this month is totally dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Shravan is an auspicious month for weddings. It is believed that a girl who gets married at the peak of Monsoon will be blessed with many healthy children.

If you want to worship Lord Shiva during the month of Shravan, then here are the things you must do during this holy month of Lord Shiva.

Somwar Vrat:

You can fast on Mondays and impress Lord Shiva. Offer milk, sugar and rice on the Shiva linga every morning.

Recite Shiva Mantra:

Om vande dev uma pati surguru vande jagatkaaranam l

Vande pannagbhooshan mrugdhar vande pashoona pathim ll

Vande surya shashank vahni nayan vande mukundpriyam l

Vande bhakt jana-ashraya ch varadam vande Shiv-Shankaram ll

You can also recite Shiva Chalisa every morning after taking bath.

Offer Bhibhuti, Panchamrut:

Offering milk, bhibhuti, bel leaves, honey or sugar are good things to do during Shravan.

Rudraksh:

There are many benefits of wearing these beads. You can either wear it or use it to do the japs.

These are few things to do during the holy month of Shravan.