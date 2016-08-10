Tasty South Indian Sweet Recipes For Varamahalakshmi Sweet Tooth oi-Sowmya Shekar

As the holy Shravana month has begun, there are many festivals that are lined up. Among which the important festivals are Mangala Gowri, Varamahalakshmi and many more. This year, in 2019, Varamahalakshmi Puja is on 9th August, Friday.

The varamahalakshmi festival, as the name goes by, is dedicated to goddess Lakshmi. Married women offer prayers to goddess Lakshmi to grant them wealth and prosperity. During this important festival, special sweets and dishes are prepared.

And today we shall share with you the sweet recipes that are famous in south India. These sweet recipes are prepared for varamahalakshmi.

Check out this article to know more- Dishes to please Goddess Lakshmi