Diwali 2019: Check out The Delicious Vegetarian Rice Recipes

Diwali is a festival of lights. It is a time when you can prepare the most awesome foods. It can be a sweet dish, a main course or a snack dish. This year the festival is on 27 October 2019.

So today we bring to you some of the main course rice recipes that you can prepare on Diwali. We give you the list of rice items that are prepared in the north and south India.

In most of the rice items that we prepare today, we use raw white rice. But if you are on a diet you can use brown rice too..

Sweet Corn Recipe Try this yummy sweet corn recipe for this diwali and everyone in your family will love to have more. Pulav Pulav is a very healthy, as green vegetables like beans, peas and pudina are used along with spices. Tomato Rice Bath Tomato rice bath tastes so good, that you can't wait to cook and eat it. This recipe tastes best when it is served hot along with raitha or chutney. Jeera Rice Jeera or the cumin seeds are very healthy for our body. Jeera helps to cure from gastric problems. You can prepare this healthy food for this Diwali and stay active. Fried Rice Though fried rice is originally a Chinese food, offlate it has become one of the important and most loved foods by Indians. As we are preparing this dish for Diwali adding onions and garlic is optional. Bisi Bele Bath One of the most famous and loved food by all in south India is bisi bele bath. In Diwali bisi bele bath is an important dish in south India. Do try this awesome recipe for Diwali. Vangibath Vangibath is made with brinjal and this dish too is famous in south India. You can serve this dish as the main course. Lemon Rice Lemon rice is the most easiest and tasties recipe that you can prepare for Diwali. The main ingredients are lemon , rice and groundnuts. Curd Rice Curd rice is an important part of the meal. It is served at the end of the meal. The curd rice has many health benefits too, as it reduces the heat and cools our body.