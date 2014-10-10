10 Must-Have Sweets On Karva Chauth Indian Sweets oi-Sanchita Chowdhury

Karva Chauth is a vrat (fast) and a very important Hindu festival for married women. This is an ancient tradition where women fast all day long to pray for the good health of their husbands. Women fast from sunrise till moonrise. The fast is broken after worshiping the moon.

Since no Indian festival is complete without food, Karva Chauth is no exception either. After the fast, the feast that follows is something one just cannot miss. Only vegetarian food is consumed at evening which is accompanied by varied sweets. Sweets form an important part of the festival. Various types of halwas, laddoos and kheer is prepared on Karva Chauth. Sweets are consumed before as well as after the fast.

Since you will fast throughout the day, your famished stomach would definitely crave for delicacies in the evening. What better way to break the fast than to consume homemade sweets? So, Boldsky has come up with 10 most delicious, easy to make and must have sweet recipes for Karva Chauth. Take a look.

Mava Malpua Malpua is a traditional Indian sweet. It is basically a fried pancake dunked in sugar syrup. The recipe is very simple and requires no skills. Just mix the batter and pour it in hot ghee. That's all you have to do to make this wonderful sweet at home. Click for the recipe Badam Puri The badam puri is beautifully layered with a great taste of badam, milk, cardamom, ghee and sugar syrup. It is one of the best sweets to try out on Karva Chauth. Click for the recipe Rabri The most special part of this Indian sweets recipe is that its ingredients are very simple. This rabri recipe derives its subtle flavours from a food incense named kewra water. You just have to boil and reduce the milk to make rablri. Click for the recipe Sweet Mathri The mathris are a popular snack. The sweet version of mathri is even more delectable. The best part of this sweet recipe is that you can make it in one go and store it for a long time. So, you save on the labour and get to enjoy your sweet dish everyday. Click for the recipe Kesar Pista Kheer The ingredients of this kheer recipe are very simple. The main ingredients that adds to the fine blend of flavours in this Indian dessert are kesar (saffron) and pista (pistachios). What makes this kheer recipe ideal for all occasions is that it can be prepared very easily. Click for the recipe Badam Phirni Phirni is a sweet dish which is very popular in the Northern states of India. It originally hails from Kashmir. It is a milk dessert which is made with rice paste. A healthy twist added to this phirni recipe is that it is made with jaggery which does not add much calories to your body. The crunch of almonds makes this badam phirni an absolutely delightful treat for your taste-buds. Click for the recipe Atte Ka Halwa Halwa is a traditional Indian sweet dish that is prepared in almost all the occasions. Be it a big or a small festival, you cannot serve a feast without adding a spoonful of halwa. There are many halwa recipes that can be made using different ingredients like wheat flour, suji (semolina), almonds or moong dal. Click for the recipe Dry Fruit Gujiya You will find different varieties of Gujiyas. Some are filled with khoya, some with coconut and some with dry fruits. Today we have a special dry fruit gujiya recipe for you which is a must try on Karva Chauth. Click for the recipe Coconut Ladoo This coconut laddoo recipe will make your mouth swirl with sweetness. It is easy to make and hard to resist. Click for the recipe Seviyan Seviyan or sweet vermicelli is one of the most easiest and quick sweet recipe to try. It is also one of the most popular sweet among the kids. Click for the recipe