Badam Puri takes us back to the happy days of festivals when we can dip our fingers in sweet syrupy delicacies and soak in the spirits of festivity completely. This particular sweet snacks dish is very close to our heart for its tempting texture and the delicate taste that it offers.

The crispy outer layer and a softer inside with sugar soaked syrup oozing out of it calls out the child in us and we don't mind having sticky fingers as our taste-buds are relishing in this sweet munchy Poori recipe.

The most amusing part of this recipe is that Badam Puri does not require badam to prepare this dish, although in some places of India, almonds are mixed in the dough, we prefer the non-badam rendition of this dish, as it allows us to enjoy the light-textured snack with a sweetish tinge of taste, perfect to satiate our eternal cravings for sweets or snacks.

For this Ugadi season, try this Badam Puri recipe at home with our step-by-step video guidelines or pictorial instructions and indulge in this sweet delicacy in the best of festive spirits.

BADAM PURI RECIPE | HOW TO MAKE BADAM POORI | FESTIVAL SPECIAL SWEET SNACKS RECIPE | BADAM PURI STEP BY STEP | BADAM PURI VIDEO Badam puri recipe | How to make badam poori | Festival special sweet snacks recipe | Badam puri step by step | Badam puri video Prep Time 15 Mins Cook Time 30M Total Time 45 Mins Recipe By: Kavya Recipe Type: Sweets/ Snacks Serves: 5-6 Ingredients 1. Flour - 1 cup 2. Sugar - ¾th cup 3. Melted Ghee - 1/4th cup 4. Dry Coconut - ½ cup 5. Oil - for deep frying 6. Rice Flour - 2 tbsp 7. Water - 1 cup 8. Salt - to taste 9. Cardamom Powder - 1 tbsp 10. Cloves - 8-10 How to Prepare 1. Take a bowl. 2. Add flour, rice flour, salt, ghee and mix everything well. 3. Add water little by little and knead it into a soft dough. 4. Let the dough rest for 10 minutes. 5. Take a pan and add sugar and water to it. 6. Stir the water till the sugar dissolves in a syrup and you get a 1-string consistency. 7. Add cardamom powder to the syrup and keep it aside. 8. Divide the dough in small portions and roll them into balls. 9. Roll them into triangular puris and pin a clove to secure all the layers of the puri. 10. Heat up oil in a pan and deep fry the puris till the colour turns golden brown. 11. Dip the crispy puris in the sugary syrup and place them on a plate. 12. Garnish with grated coconut on top and you are good to go. Instructions 1. To make the syrup faster, preheat the pan and keep stirring till you get the desired consistency,” “2. The syrup tends to thicken up real quick, add water and heat the syrup in case it gets thick while you are dipping your puris.”” Nutritional Information Serving Size - 1 piece

Calories - 140 cal

