Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Ladoo Recipes To Please Lord Ganesha

This year Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated from 2 September to 12 September and therefore, sweets cannot stay far away. It is the time to welcome Lord Ganesha to your home for prosperity and happiness. It is Lord Ganesha's birthday and therefore you must be busy planning out a nice and elaborate menu for Him. His favourite sweets like modaks and laddoos will surely have priority on your sweet list.

To top the list of sweets, we have the laddoos. Ladoos are a hot favourite of most of the people when it comes to sweets. It is also the favourite food of Lord Ganesha. The little Lord loves to eat these sweet delights. The best part of ladoos is that they are one of the easiest sweet recipes that you can try. You just have to get the proportions right and so we are here to help you out with that.

Check out these 15 laddoo recipes for Ganesh Chaturthi which you shouldn't miss out on and make this festive season a delightful one for all your guests and family.

Boondi Ladoo The boondi ladoo recipe is easy simply because it requires very less ingredients. All you have to do is master the part of making ladoos. The technique for trying out ladoo recipes is very important. Malai Ladoo Malai Ladoo is often prepared as an offering to the gods. The malai Ladoo can be made using not just a malai base but aslo using Mawa and condensed milk. In the case of condensed milk, sugar isn't necessary for the recipe. Besan Ladoo Laddoos can be made out of various things. Boondi, sattu, besan, malai etc. Are some of the most used ingredients used to make laddoos. Besan laddoos are especially loved by most people as they have a unique taste and flavour. Coconut Ladoo These are delicious variety of ladoos, made with grated coconut and sugar. You may also choose to use jaggery in place of sugar if you are too health conscious yet love to eat sweets. Badam Ladoo This ladoo is made using almonds. It contains a lot of calories. But Ganesh Chaturthi is definitely not the time to count calories. So, enjoy this delicious sweet recipe without thinking too much about the calorie part. Mumura Ladoo Mumura laddu is one of the most tastiest sweets you can safely enjoy after dinner. Made from puffed rice and gur/jaggery, this Mumura laddu is even healthy for diabetic patients ( to eat in minimum - only). To make this yummy Mumura laddu, you should keep one important tip in mind. While heating the jaggery on a low flame, make sure not to overcook it as by overcooking the jaggery you will not be able to bind the puffed balls later when cold. Rava Ladoo This ladoo recipe is prepared from semolina or rava. It is healthy and tasty at the same time. If you are bored of the regular motichoor ladoos then try out rava ladoo for a sumptuous change of taste. Thambittu This unique ladoo recipe hails from Karnataka. It is made from gram flour and is similar to besan ke ladoo which is popular in the North Indian regions. However the use of jaggery in the making of this sweet recipe makes it different from besan ke ladoo. Sattu Ke Ladoo Sattu ke laddoo is an easy recipe and does not require much time either. Sattu is a mixed flour consisting of various pulses and cereals. This flour is easily available in most of the Northern states of India. If it is not readily available in the market, you can easily prepare it at home. Motichoor Ladoo This ladoo recipe is the most popular of all the ladoos. Motichoor ladoo is the standard sweet of almost all Indian occassions and festivals. It is easy to make and hard to have just one! Atta Ladoo People irrespective of their age group are sure to relish atta ladoos. The blend of several nuts used in this recipe gives it an awesome flavour and taste. It is a perfect sweet to try out on Ganesh Chaturthi. Churma Ladoo You can very easily try a churma ladoo recipe using a very few ingredients. This is actually a Rajasthani recipe that is highly relished on all the occasions. The main ingredients of this Indian sweets recipe is wheat flour, coconut, jaggery, sesame and ghee. And another good part of making a churma ladoo is that it requires a very little time. Biscuit Ladoo We say, the recipe is easy because often recipes made using biscuits are tasty and can be prepared in minutes with very less ingredients. Til Ladoo This unique variety of ladoo is made out of white sesame seeds. It is a very simple recipe that can be prepared within a little time. You can use either jaggery or sugar syrup to make a til laddoo. Black Til Ladoo Black sesame seeds are mixed with melted jaggery, shaped into round or almost ball shaped ladoos. If you want, you can also add some nuts like peanuts to make the black til ladoo taste even better.