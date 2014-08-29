ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Ladoo Recipes To Please Lord Ganesha

    By
    |

    This year Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated from 2 September to 12 September and therefore, sweets cannot stay far away. It is the time to welcome Lord Ganesha to your home for prosperity and happiness. It is Lord Ganesha's birthday and therefore you must be busy planning out a nice and elaborate menu for Him. His favourite sweets like modaks and laddoos will surely have priority on your sweet list.

    To top the list of sweets, we have the laddoos. Ladoos are a hot favourite of most of the people when it comes to sweets. It is also the favourite food of Lord Ganesha. The little Lord loves to eat these sweet delights. The best part of ladoos is that they are one of the easiest sweet recipes that you can try. You just have to get the proportions right and so we are here to help you out with that.

    GANESH CHATURTHI SPL: RECIPES FROM MAHARASHTRA

    Check out these 15 laddoo recipes for Ganesh Chaturthi which you shouldn't miss out on and make this festive season a delightful one for all your guests and family.

    Array

    Boondi Ladoo

    The boondi ladoo recipe is easy simply because it requires very less ingredients. All you have to do is master the part of making ladoos. The technique for trying out ladoo recipes is very important.

    Array

    Malai Ladoo

    Malai Ladoo is often prepared as an offering to the gods. The malai Ladoo can be made using not just a malai base but aslo using Mawa and condensed milk. In the case of condensed milk, sugar isn't necessary for the recipe.

    Array

    Besan Ladoo

    Laddoos can be made out of various things. Boondi, sattu, besan, malai etc. Are some of the most used ingredients used to make laddoos. Besan laddoos are especially loved by most people as they have a unique taste and flavour.

    Array

    Coconut Ladoo

    These are delicious variety of ladoos, made with grated coconut and sugar. You may also choose to use jaggery in place of sugar if you are too health conscious yet love to eat sweets.

    Array

    Badam Ladoo

    This ladoo is made using almonds. It contains a lot of calories. But Ganesh Chaturthi is definitely not the time to count calories. So, enjoy this delicious sweet recipe without thinking too much about the calorie part.

    Array

    Mumura Ladoo

    Mumura laddu is one of the most tastiest sweets you can safely enjoy after dinner. Made from puffed rice and gur/jaggery, this Mumura laddu is even healthy for diabetic patients ( to eat in minimum - only). To make this yummy Mumura laddu, you should keep one important tip in mind. While heating the jaggery on a low flame, make sure not to overcook it as by overcooking the jaggery you will not be able to bind the puffed balls later when cold.

    Array

    Rava Ladoo

    This ladoo recipe is prepared from semolina or rava. It is healthy and tasty at the same time. If you are bored of the regular motichoor ladoos then try out rava ladoo for a sumptuous change of taste.

    Array

    Thambittu

    This unique ladoo recipe hails from Karnataka. It is made from gram flour and is similar to besan ke ladoo which is popular in the North Indian regions. However the use of jaggery in the making of this sweet recipe makes it different from besan ke ladoo.

    Array

    Sattu Ke Ladoo

    Sattu ke laddoo is an easy recipe and does not require much time either. Sattu is a mixed flour consisting of various pulses and cereals. This flour is easily available in most of the Northern states of India. If it is not readily available in the market, you can easily prepare it at home.

    Array

    Motichoor Ladoo

    This ladoo recipe is the most popular of all the ladoos. Motichoor ladoo is the standard sweet of almost all Indian occassions and festivals. It is easy to make and hard to have just one!

    Array

    Atta Ladoo

    People irrespective of their age group are sure to relish atta ladoos. The blend of several nuts used in this recipe gives it an awesome flavour and taste. It is a perfect sweet to try out on Ganesh Chaturthi.

    Array

    Churma Ladoo

    You can very easily try a churma ladoo recipe using a very few ingredients. This is actually a Rajasthani recipe that is highly relished on all the occasions. The main ingredients of this Indian sweets recipe is wheat flour, coconut, jaggery, sesame and ghee. And another good part of making a churma ladoo is that it requires a very little time.

    Array

    Biscuit Ladoo

    We say, the recipe is easy because often recipes made using biscuits are tasty and can be prepared in minutes with very less ingredients.

    Array

    Til Ladoo

    This unique variety of ladoo is made out of white sesame seeds. It is a very simple recipe that can be prepared within a little time. You can use either jaggery or sugar syrup to make a til laddoo.

    Array

    Black Til Ladoo

    Black sesame seeds are mixed with melted jaggery, shaped into round or almost ball shaped ladoos. If you want, you can also add some nuts like peanuts to make the black til ladoo taste even better.

    More GANESH CHATURTHI News

    Read more about: ganesh chaturthi sweet recipes
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue