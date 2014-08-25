Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Boondi Ladoo Recipe Indian Sweets oi-Anwesha Barari

Lord Ganesha is the sweetest god of the Hindu pantheon. That is because He loves to eat sweets. Lord Ganesha's favourite is modaks. However, He has a special soft spot for ladoos as well. So if you are looking for a special Ganesh Chaturthi recipe to please Ganapati Bappa, then there cannot be anything better that boondi ladoos. This year the festival will be on 2nd September, Monday.

LADOO RECIPES FOR GANESH CHATURTHI

The boondi ladoo recipe is easy simply because it requires very less ingredients. All you have to do is master the part of making ladoos. The technique for trying out ladoo recipes is very important. With our video instructions for making the boondi ladoo recipe, you can prepare this dish with ease.

Serves: 4

Preparation Time: 10 minutes

Cooking Time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

Gram flour - 1 cup

Sugar - 1.5 cup

Green cardamom - 6

Melon seeds - 1.5-2 tbsp

Oil - 1 tbsp (for mixing in gram flour mixture)

Desi ghee - for frying boondi

Procedure

Add sugar to 2 cups of water. Mix it thoroughly and then heat the mixture on a medium flame. Keep stirring the mixture as it cooks for 4-5 minutes. Now scoop up some sugar syrup and drop it back into the pan. If it drops like a thread, then your sugar syrup is ready. In another bowl, add besan (gram flour), melon seeds, cardamom seeds and ½ cup of water. Mix it up into a thick consistency. Now heat oil in a deep bottom pan. Pour the besan batter through a perforated ladle. The boondis will drop into the pan. Deep fry the boondi for 3-4 minutes and strain them from the oil. Now soak the boondi in the sugar syrup for half an hour. Add ghee to the sugar syrup soaked boondis and roll them up into ladoos between your palms.

You can serve the boondi ladoos as prasad to Lord Ganesha on Ganesh Chaturthi. You can also serve this Ganesh Chaturthi recipe as dessert to your family and guests.