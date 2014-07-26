Eid-Ul-Fitr 2020: 10 Hyderabadi Recipes That You Must Try Before You Die Mutton oi-Sanchita Chowdhury

The royal cuisine of Hyderabad is famous for its variety of kebabs, haleem and biryani. Kebabs are usually associated with the advent of the Mughals in India. They brought the ingredients like the nuts, dried fruits and fragrances of rose and kewda from Turkey, Afghanistan and Persia. The chefs in the royal kitchens combined these ingredients with the local ingredients to create some of the best dishes that one can taste.

Hyderabadi cuisine is one of the best examples of this combination of local and foreign ingredients. The Mughal's love for meat blended with the fiery spices of Andhra Pradesh which led to the creation of some of the best kebabs and other meat dishes of India.

This year Eid-Ul-Fitr will be celebrated from the evening of 23 May to the evening of 24 May. As Eid is just around the corner most of us are busy with its preparations. So, Boldsky today thought of listing out some of the best Hyderabadi recipes which you can try out for the festival. These Hyderabadi recipes are sure to be a pleasing delight for all your guests on Eid.

Check out these awesome Hyderabadi recipes and have a delightful treat on Eid.

Hyderabadi Shikampuri Kebab Recipe Shikampuri kebab of Hyderabad is also one such kebab recipe which hails from the royal kitchens of the Nizam. Originally, the kebabs of the Hyderabadi cuisine are cooked on the heated stone. This heated stone releases a smoky flavour when it comes in contact with the meat and spices. This is what gives the kebabs their unique taste. Hyderabadi Lal Gosht Hyderabadi lal gosht is a spicy mutton curry which is prepared with some very unique ingredients. The taste and flavour of this delectable mutton recipe depends on the yogurt and the aromatic mix of spices which make this dish simply hard to resist. Gosht Masala Ghost masala is a spicy lamb curry that hails from the meat paradise of Hyderabad. It is an ideal Ramzan recipe to spice up your experience of food during this month of fasting. This Indian mutton recipe is very popular across the country for its burning peppery taste. Mutton Haleem Haleem is a rare delicacy which originated in Persia. It was carried over to India during the Mughal reign and since then this royal recipe has won many hearts. Haleem is traditionally prepared with mutton or beef. Just before the commencement of Ramzan, almost all major and minor restaurants begin their preparations for Haleem. Bagara Egg Masala Bagara egg masala is a special egg recipe from the royal city of Hyderabad. It is actually an improvised version of the original recipe made with eggplants called 'bagara baingan'. The key to this delicious and spicy recipe is the special 'bagara masala' which adds a wonderful flavour to the dish. Bhindi Ka Salan Salan is a very popular recipe from Hyderabad. It is generally prepared with green chillies. But here we are using the same ingredients used in salan to make this delicious vegetarian recipe of bhindi ka salan. You can cook this lip-smacking side dish with simple handy ingredients. It tastes even better if you fry the bhindi before adding the spices. Lagan Ka Murg Lagan ka murg is an extremely spicy and tasty chicken curry recipe. This is one of the most popular Hydrebadi chicken recipes. The awesome flavour of this chicken recipe comes from the fact that the spices are first roasted and then added to this tasty dish. You do not need much time for this chicken curry recipe. Mutton Keema Kebab Mutton Keema Kabab, a delicious purely Indian recipe, hailing from Hyderabad is the favorite of every Non Vegetarian. Mirch Ka Salan Mirch ka salan is hundred per cent vegetarian and two hundred percent spicy. So, you must pick this dish only if you have tolerance or very hot food. The spiciness in this green chili curry is countered by the coconut gravy in which it is cooked. Mirch ka salan has the mark of Hyderabadi cuisine all over it. It is a mix of the North and South Indian styles of cooking. Hyderabadi Chicken Dum Biryani For chicken eaters, weekends are never complete without a satisfying meal. Spicy rice that is cooked with tasty chicken and vegetables will fill the aroma all over the house attracting even the neighbours to come and have a bite of the recipe.