Holi 2020: Soaji Mutton Curry Recipe Mutton oi-Anwesha Barari

Different types of mutton curries are Holi delicacies in some parts of India. Some Indian communities eat vegetarian food to celebrate Holi, the festival of colours. But for some communities like the Biharis, Bengalis and Maharashtrians, Holi is a the day to enjoy some special mutton curry. That is why we bring to you a special mutton recipe for Holi; called the soaji mutton curry.

Soaji mutton basically hails from the city of Nagpur. It is basically a central Maharashtrian recipe. The cuisine of Nagpur is famous for using dry coconut in heavy amounts. The flavour of dry coconut can be tasted in Soaji mutton too. As a Holi recipe, this mutton curry is ideal. Soaji mutton has the richness of different kinds of garam masala.

Serves: 4

Preparation Time: 30 minutes

Cooking Time: 1 hour

Ingredients

Mutton- 500 grams

Onions- 2 (chopped)

Ginger- 1 inch (grated)

Garlic- 8 pods (chopped)

Dry coconut- 1 cup (grated)

Dry red chillies- 4

Black cardamom- 1

Green cardamom- 4

Coriander seeds- 1tbsp

Poppy seeds- 1tbsp

Cloves- 4

Peppercorns- 8

Cinnamon- 1 inch

Shah jeera- 1tsp

Stone flower or Dagad phool- 1tbsp

Bay leaf- 1

Oil- 3tbsp

Salt- as per taste

Procedure

Heat oil in a pressure cooker. When it gets warm saute the onion in it. Cook for 3-4 minutes. Add ginger and garlic to the pressure cooker. Saute for another 2 minutes on a low flame. Now strain the fried onion, ginger and garlic from the cooker. Let it cool and then grind it into a thick paste. Meanwhile, add shah jeera, black pepper, green cardamom, black cardamom, cloves, cinnamon stick, coriander seeds, poppy seeds, dry red chillies and dry coconut to the oil left over in the pressure cooker. Saute for 2-3 minutes more on a low flame. Strain the fried spices and allow them to cool. Grind them into a thick paste by adding little water. Now add some fresh oil to the cooker and season with a bay leaf. Then add the mutton pieces to it. Saute the mutton pieces for 5 minutes on a low flame. Then add the two pastes you made namely the spice paste and the onion-ginger-garlic paste. Mix it up properly by stirring and add 2 cups of water. Sprinkle salt from the top and close the lid of the pressure cooker. Cook the meat for the duration of 3 whistles on a medium flame.

Soaji mutton, the traditional Holi recipe is reasy to eat. You can enjoy it with bhakris (rice flour rotis) or rice.