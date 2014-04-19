Easter 2022: 10 Best Veg And Non Veg Recipes That You Can Easily Make At Home Chicken oi-Sanchita Chowdhury

Easter is the most cheerful time for Christians all over the world. After the 40 days period of lent, Easter is the time to celebrate the resurrection of Christ. Lent is the 40-day period of fasting that is observed by Christians (especially Catholics) during which they do not eat non-vegetarian. That is why on Easter, most of the delicacies are non-vegetarian. However, for those who are vegetarian, we have a few recipes in our collection to suit their taste too.

Chicken roasts and stews are traditional Easter delicacies. Apart from that, we have listed out a few more vegetarian French recipes too which are a unique addition to your Easter menu. Most people have a family lunch on Easter. So, if you are worried about how to organize your Easter menu, Boldsky has got the right solution for you.

Check out these 10 best recipes for Easter which will definitely be a hit among your family and friends.

Potato Au Gratin Potato au gratin is a popular dish for Easter. This delicious easter recipe is prepared with milk, cheese, cream and of course, the potatoes. The dish is baked along with mixed herbs which lend an exquisite flavour to this melt-in-mouth delight. Honey Glazed Chicken Honey glazed chicken is a sweet and spicy dish. Just like any other chicken roast recipe, its preparation needs skill but, a good thing about this Easter recipe is that it can be made with very few ingredients. Jelly Bean Vodka Here is a simple and quick jelly bean vodka cocktail recipe which is a special treat for the Easter. The cocktail has different flavours of vodka which is then mixed with a twist of lemon. Take a look Spinach Corn Au Gratin To help you out with the Easter menu, today we have a special vegetarian recipe which is sure to delight your taste-buds. It is a French dish known as the spinach and corn au gratin. Au gratin refers to a dish which is baked with a topping of cheese and breadcrumbs. This is a baked dish with a lot of cheese which makes it taste mushy and divine Fried Potato Skins With Cheese Potato fried skins are filling and heavy too, so you stay fuller for longer. You can use leftover scooped potatoes or mashed potatoes to prepare potato skin with cheese recipe. Avoid green-spotted or sprouted potatoes as they are rich in the bitter toxin named solanine. Deviled Eggs We give you a simple Easter recipe that you can serve your guests and they will remember you forever. Deviled eggs are a traditional recipe for Easter but we have made it very easy for you. Cheese Stuffed Chicken Cheese stuffed chicken brings two amazing ingredients, chicken and cheese together in a delicious gourmet recipe. Imagine your teeth sinking into juicy pieces of chicken and tasting the warm creamy cheese stuffing! Egg Roll To make egg rolls you need a little more time. Prepare a filling of scrambled eggs with Indian spices. If you have leftover rotis or parathas then put the filling into them and roll it up! Lemon Cumin Roast Chicken This Roast recipe has both chicken and potatoes. Here is a simple recipe to prepare lemon cumin roasted chicken. The baked chicken is flavoured with cumin, lemon and served with potatoes. Pickled Eggs Imagine having strong flavour of mustard with eggs. That is what pickled eggs with mustard can give you.