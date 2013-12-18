15 Exotic Recipes For Your Christmas Dinner

Chicken Tagine Chicken tagine is actually quite famous in all of the Middle East but the recipe originally belongs to Morocco. The speciality of chicken tagine is that it served in earthen crock pot and takes some flavour from it. Apart from that, chicken tagine is a very easy to look chicken casserole that contains olives and lemon.

Stuffed Crabs Stuffed crab is one classic seafood recipe for starters. This recipe originally hails from the Chinese cuisine. Crabs may not be much sought item, but the seafood lovers simply cannot relish this mouthwatering recipe of stuffed crabs.

Pork Sorpotel Pork sorpotel is a fiery dish since it is prepared using a medley of spices. The flavour comes from the aromatic spices, vinegar and tamarind that are absorbed by the meat as it is cooked slowly over the heat. It is a must-try recipe for all the pork lovers as it is sure to tickle your senses.

Spicy Moroccan Chicken This Christmas recipe hails from the African country of Morocco. The chicken breasts are first marinated with a blend of some unique and fragrant spices. Then it is roasted with olive oil which makes it a healthy preparation too. The flavour of spices and herbs make this recipe an absolute delight for all during Christmas.

Lemon Cumin Roasted Chicken The baked chicken is flavoured with cumin, lemon and served with potatoes. It is a perfect recipe for a Christmas party.

Beef Devilled Curry Beef devilled curry is a delicious and spicy recipe prepared with beef and potatoes. The fragrant spices make this dish an aromatic and tempting treat for your taste-buds. A dash of lime juice gives this recipe a slightly tangy kick which makes it extremely hard to resist.

Prawn Vindaloo Prawn vindaloo makes a perfect maincourse dish for the non-vegetarian sea food lovers. The use of coconut milk in the recipe gives it a soothing flavour and lip-smacking taste. However it is very important to have good balance between the flavour and the spices in this dish. You can adjust the spice according to your preference.

Pork Red Curry The red colour of the curry comes from the hot Indian spices which make this dish totally fiery. To bring down the heat in the dish, the soothing and flavourful coconut milk is added. This makes the pork curry burst with a mix of spicy and sweet flavours.

Chicken Lollipop At every restaurant in the non vegetarian section, one of the things you wouldn't help noticing is Chicken Lollipops. It is this dish which is loved by almost everyone. The juicy tender chicken meat which is marinated with a blend of perfect Indian spices makes your tongue swirl in delight.

Spaghetti In Meatball Sauce As it is an Italian recipe, spaghetti in meatball sauce has some touches of Italian ingredients. However, most of the ingredients in this dish are basic. You can try spaghetti in meatball sauce even if you are not planning to go for shopping of the special ingredients.

Pork Vindaloo Pork vindaloo is essentially a spicy pork recipe. This happens to be a popular fiery recipe of Goa. So, prepare this vindaloo recipe if you are in a mood to have something hot and spicy for the party menu. This pork vindaloo recipe is actually of Portuguese origin and in the original recipe wine is used. But, we will replace wine with vinegar in this recipe.

Masala Grilled Fish Though a lot of garam masala is used to prepare this grilled fish recipe. But still, masala grilled fish is a healthy recipe because it uses very little oil. The spices used to make masala grilled fish includes coriander powder and dry mango powder also known as amchur.

Dragon Chicken There are a number of people who indulge themselves in a dish of dragon chicken when ever they visit a Chinese restaurant. But, what if you can bring this mouth watering dish all the way from China to your Christmas party? Won't it be amazing?

Crispy Pork Balls Pork balls are a crispy meat ball recipe that can be served both as an appetizer and as main course dish. This is a popular pork recipe in China and Taiwan. Pork balls can also be served in soups and curries. But here in this pork recipe we will make crisp pork balls that will surely be liked by all.