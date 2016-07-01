Eid-Ul-Fitr 2020: Regional Dishes That You Must Not Miss Non Vegetarian oi-Sowmya Shekar

Food is one thing that can not be restricted to a state or to any particular region. Food needs to be shared among all and the taste has to be rejoiced by all! This year Eid-Ul-Fitr will be celebrated from the evening of 23 May to the evening of 24 May and therefore, we need no excuses when it comes to preparing good food or regional dishes on this day.

Eid is just a few days away and therefore we're sharing with you different flavours from across India. All you need to do is to take a look at these recipes that are special in a particular state and prepare them for Eid!

The recipes that we have mentioned are non-vegetarian recipes that taste the best, which surely has to be cooked on special occasions like Eid.

Each of the recipes has its own significance and is very different from one another. So come, let's taste the amazing flavours of India this Eid!

Delhi - Mughlai Biryani: The famous dish in Delhi is the Mughlai biryani. Though there are many ways that a dish can be prepared, we're sharing an easy way to prepare the Mughlai Biryani. Prepare this awesome recipe this Eid. For Recipe Click Here Lucknow - Chicken Korma: As the name suggests, the chicken korma is a very tasty and juicy recipe. The recipe is quite easy as well and will surely make your Eid special. For Recipe Click Here Kerala – Dry Fish Curry: The speciality of this dish is that coconut, which is very famous in Kerala, is not added to the dish! Yes, you heard it right. But, even then the dish tastes delicious. So, this Eid, prepare the awesome Kerala dish and enjoy the festival. For Recipe Click Here Maharashtra – Chicken Curry: In this special curry, a unique spice called goda masala is used, which enhances the taste of the curry. You can serve the curry with rice or with roti. Read to know how to prepare the Maharashtra chicken curry recipe. For Recipe Click Here Assam – Masor Tenga : This dish is prepared on special occasions in Assam. The main ingredient in the dish is the fish. So, this Eid, taste the awesome fish curry recipe from Assam. Read to know how to prepare the masor tenga for Eid. For Recipe Click Here Andhra Pradesh – Dum Biryani: The best recipe from the telugu land is the dum biryani. This is an authentic dish that is prepared on several occasions. And you can cook the mouth-watering recipe this Eid. For Recipe Click Here Karnataka – Fish Rasam: Fish Rasam is generally served with ragi ball or rice. The other dish that is famous is the chicken rasam. However, fish rasam is very famous in Mangalore and across Karnataka. Take a look at how to prepare the fish rasam, which is a famous dish from Karnataka for Eid. For Recipe Click Here Tamil Nadu – Mutton Curry: This dish is also called as Chettinad style mutton curry recipe. Tamil Nadu is famous for non-vegetarian foods. And this yummy and spicy dish will surely add a great flavour to your festival. Prepare these dishes this Eid and let us know your feedback. For Recipe Click Here