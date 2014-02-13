Valentine's Day 2020: Delicious Pancakes Recipe Infused With Love Non Vegetarian oi-Denise Baptiste

No one can resist tasty food. It is all about pampering the lady you love with sweet treats this Valentine's Day. We at Boldsky want you to cook something special and sweet for your woman. It is time to give her a break in the kitchen and do something special for her in return.

As the day of love is soon approaching, the sweetest and most romantic breakfast recipe you can try out is the sweetheart pancakes. Preparing these sweetheart pancakes for your lady love will leave her smiling all day long.

So, get your apron on and step into the kitchen to make yummy sweetheart pancakes for her.

Serves:2

Preparation Time: 15 minutes

Cooking Time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

Flour - 3 cups

Sugar - 3 tbsp

Baking Powder - 3 tbsp

Eggs - 3

Milk - 2 cups

Vegetable oil - 3 tbsp

Lemon Juice - 1 tsp

Salt to taste

Strawberry sauce - 3 tbsp (for topping)

Procedure

You will need two bowls to make this yummy sweetheart pancakes for your loved one. In one of the bowls add the flour, sugar, baking powder and the salt. Now mix all the ingredients in the bowl together. Take another bowl and break in the eggs. To the eggs, add the milk, the vegetable oil and the lemon juice. Using an egg beater, mix all the ingredients until it is moistened. Now add the egg mixture gently to the flour mixture and mix it slowly. See to it that no bubbles form when you do this. If the batter is too thick, add in a little milk to the batter and gently mix it. When ready, place a pan on the flame and dab a little oil. Allow it to get hot. When hot, pour the batter onto the greased hot pan and spread it evenly like how you make a dosa. Cook the pancake till it turns golden brown in colour. When cooked, use a knife to carve out a heart from the pancake. (In one pancake, you will be able to cut out two small hearts).

When your hearts are cut out and ready, pour sweet strawberry sauce over it. You can add in cut strawberries too on the side to make it a colourful breakfast.