Just In
Don't Miss
- Finance SBI Cuts Fixed Deposit Interest Rates; Loans Get Cheaper
- Movies Sai Pallavi Enters Forbes India’s ‘30 Under 30’ Annual List
- News Unauthorised colonies, Shaheen Bagh, clean water sum up the Delhi elections
- Sports Londero on track for back-to-back Cordoba titles, Schwartzman reaches QFs
- Technology Google Maps Celebrates 15th Anniversary; Introduces New Contribute Tab
- Automobiles Auto Expo 2020: Okinawa Cruiser Maxi-Scooter Unveiled - Expected Launch Date, Specs, Features, Image
- Education CBSE Exam Centre Locator App: Why Class 10 & 12 Students Should Download?
- Travel 10 Splendid Places To Visit In south India in February
Valentine's Day 2020: Delicious Pancakes Recipe Infused With Love
No one can resist tasty food. It is all about pampering the lady you love with sweet treats this Valentine's Day. We at Boldsky want you to cook something special and sweet for your woman. It is time to give her a break in the kitchen and do something special for her in return.
As the day of love is soon approaching, the sweetest and most romantic breakfast recipe you can try out is the sweetheart pancakes. Preparing these sweetheart pancakes for your lady love will leave her smiling all day long.
So, get your apron on and step into the kitchen to make yummy sweetheart pancakes for her.
Serves:2
Preparation Time: 15 minutes
Cooking Time: 20 minutes
Ingredients
- Flour - 3 cups
- Sugar - 3 tbsp
- Baking Powder - 3 tbsp
- Eggs - 3
- Milk - 2 cups
- Vegetable oil - 3 tbsp
- Lemon Juice - 1 tsp
- Salt to taste
- Strawberry sauce - 3 tbsp (for topping)
Procedure
- You will need two bowls to make this yummy sweetheart pancakes for your loved one.
- In one of the bowls add the flour, sugar, baking powder and the salt. Now mix all the ingredients in the bowl together.
- Take another bowl and break in the eggs. To the eggs, add the milk, the vegetable oil and the lemon juice. Using an egg beater, mix all the ingredients until it is moistened.
- Now add the egg mixture gently to the flour mixture and mix it slowly. See to it that no bubbles form when you do this.
- If the batter is too thick, add in a little milk to the batter and gently mix it.
- When ready, place a pan on the flame and dab a little oil. Allow it to get hot. When hot, pour the batter onto the greased hot pan and spread it evenly like how you make a dosa.
- Cook the pancake till it turns golden brown in colour. When cooked, use a knife to carve out a heart from the pancake. (In one pancake, you will be able to cut out two small hearts).
When your hearts are cut out and ready, pour sweet strawberry sauce over it. You can add in cut strawberries too on the side to make it a colourful breakfast.