Sonakshi Sinha Latest Make-up Looks Are All The Beauty Inspiration You Need

Sonakshi Sinha is out and about promoting her upcoming movie, Dabangg 3. The two recent looks of her from her promotional events have been drool-worthy, practical, very wearable and something we should definitely give a try. What we also liked was the neutral and intense shades used to create these looks.

Be it an office party, a spree to run some errands or a date with someone special, you can use these looks as an inspiration to charm everyone around. Let's now decode her looks.

The Capturing Black Smokey Eye

In the first look, Sonakshi went for an intense black, almost ombre smokey eye look. Her base make-up was the regular bronzed and highlighted to perfection. The eye make-up is what you should pay special attention to.

While we know that the black smokey eye make-up is quite common, but it the technique, finesse and pairing it up with a nude so close to your skin tone that it almost meshes into your skin is what this makes this loo worth our time and attention. The beautiful and intense black eyeshadow blended perfectly at the edges with a bare lower waterline is sure to capture you. A bindi on the centre of her forehead finished this pretty look.

She wore a sheer black saree with small floral prints with this look and accessorised the look with some oxidised silver jewellery. She kept her hair sleek and straight.

How to recreate the look

What you need

Primer

Foundation

Concealer

Setting powder

Bronzer

Highlighter

Baby pink blush

Brown eyeshadow

Black eyeshadow

Black eyeliner

Mascara

Eyebrow pencil

Nude brown lipstick

Setting spray

Beauty blender

Fluffy eyeshadow brush

Blush brush

Bronzer brush

Bindi

Steps to follow

Primer the T-zone of your face using dabbing motions. Let it get absorbed into your skin for about a couple of minutes.

Apply the foundation on your face and neck. Dampen your beauty blender and use it to blend in the foundation.

Hide your dark circles using some concealer under your eyes and use the damp beauty blender in dabbing motions to blend it in.

Set the concealer immediately using some setting powder.

Apply the bronzer on your cheeks and forehead.

Apply the blush on the apples on your cheeks.

Define and fill in your eyebrows using the eyebrow pencil.

Moving to the eyes, prime your eyes by applying some concealer all over your lids.

Apply the brown eyeshadow to the crease of your eyes. Blend well.

Next, apply the black eyeshadow all over her lid. Blend in the edges well.

Tightline your eyes using the black eyeliner.

Apply a nice coat of mascara on your eyelashes.

Apply the highlighter on the high points of your face. These are your cheekbones, the tip and bridge of your nose and your cupid's bow.

Apply the lipstick next.

Put on the bindi on the centre of your forehead to finish off the look.

Set the make-up in place by spritzing some setting spray on it.

The Charismatic Brown Make-up

Next, we have is a nude look so charismatic that accentuated every stunning feature of Sonakshi's. The base, as usual, was her regular with bronzed cheekbones and highlighted high points of the cheeks.

Her eyeshadow was monotoned with a matte walnut brown eyeshadow applied all over the lid. A thin and precise black eyeliner lined her upper lash line and a pair of false eyelashes framed her eyes. We loved her lip shade which was a nude brown, similar in the shade with the eyeshadow and very close to Sonakshi's skin tone. Her eyebrows were darkened and defined.

She curled her hair in loose waves which were then styled in a funky half updo. She wore separates which consisted of flared pants, a solid crop top and a shrug with a similar design to the pants.

How to recreate the look

What you need

Primer

Foundation

Concealer

Setting powder

Bronzer

Highlighter

Brown eyeshadow

Black eyeliner

Mascara

Eyebrow pencil

Nude brown lipstick

Setting spray

Beauty blender

Bronzer brush

Fluffy eyeshadow brush

Steps to follow

Apply the primer on the T-zone of your face for a smooth make-up application.

Apply the foundation all over your face and neck and blend it in using a damp beauty blender.

Apply the concealer under your eyes and blend it in using the same damp beauty blender.

Using the setting powder, set the concealer in place.

Apply the bronzer on your cheeks and forehead.

Using the eyebrow pencil, fill in your eyebrows.

Apply the concealer all over your eyelids to prep them.

Take the brown eyeshadow on the fluffy eyeshadow brush and apply it all over your lids. Blend it well.

Line your upper lash line using the black eyeliner.

Next, apply mascara on your eyelashes.

Highlight the high points of your face using the highlighter.

Put on the lipstick to finish off the look.

Spritz some setting spray on your face to set the make-up in place.