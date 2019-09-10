Sonakshi Sinha’s Braided Ponytail Is Eye-catching And Practical Hair Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Sonakshi Sinha is soon going to take on the role of a super judge for the fashion reality show 'Myntra Fashion Superstar' and she is already winning us with her debut look for the show. Sonakshi was looking pretty as she attended the launch of the show, but what was different and eye-catching about her look was her hairstyle.

She went for a braided ponytail for the event. While her hair was tied at the back in a sleek low ponytail, the three braids at the front added the oomph factor to the look. Her make-up for the event was black smokey eyes paired with a semi-matte nude lip. Filled-in eyebrows, contoured jawline and cheekbones and highlighted high points of the face rounded off her look.

She wore a stunning golden flared bottom pants paired with a black blazer for the event. Her choices both in her attire and hairstyle were unusual and something you would like to experiment with.

Her hairdo, though looked complicated and offbeat, is a practical hairstyle that you could carry with ease on a regular day at work or school. And that is what makes this look special.

If you would also love to try this look, here is how you can do it.

Sonakshi Sinha's Braided Ponytail

What you need

Detangler comb

Heat protectant spray

Flat iron

A few hair ties

Hair gel

Hair spray

Steps to recreate the hairdo

Using the detangler comb, remove all the tangles and knots from your hair.

Apply the heat protectant spray on your hair.

Straighten your hair using the flat iron.

Separate three sections from the middle-front portion of your head starting from your temple to the crown of the head. Keep the middle section larger than the ones on the sides.

Pick up the middle section and start to braid in a dutch braid. Continue to braid the hair till you reach the crown of your head. Secure the braid using a hair tie.

Repeat the similar process for the other two sections, securing the braids with a hair tie.

Gather the rest of your hair and tie it into a low ponytail at the back.

Apply some hair gel on the hair at the side of the braids to get a sleek finish.

Spray some hair spray on your hair for the hairdo to last the whole day.