    Sonam Kapoor & Sonakshi Sinha Prove The Mettle Of An Understated Look

    By

    Beauty trends are ever-changing. With the change in times, we see a lot of change in the way perceive beauty. Just last year, loud, bold, bright and crazy make-up looks were ruling the beauty community. You could see them all over your Instagram feed. And now, it is the time for more laid back and understated make-up look. And recently, Sonam Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha proved how stunning an understated make-up look can be.

    Sonam Kapoor posted a few pictures of herself in an exotic formal white attire that looked ravishing. Her make-up look in the post was muted with her highly blush cheeks doing the heavy lifting. It was a simple look that hits you hard. Keeping the rest of her make-up nude and neutral, she added a pop of colour to the make-up look with her purple lipstick. We are impressed!

    Sonakshi Sinha is raising the temperature with her each look for the reality show Myntra Fashion Superstar. For the sixth episode of the show, Sonakshi wore a gorgeous white lacy attire which she paired with a nude make-up look. This make-up look was understated, muted, highlighted and oh so stunning. The heavily smoked eyes were the star of the look and the already muted look was further toned down by the beige lipstick.

    These two make-up looks tell us how beautiful a subtle make-up look can be and why should you try one! With that being said, here are these make-up looks decoded for you!

    Outfit: @sharonwauchob Earrings and necklace: @sunitakapoor Rings by: @amrapalijewels Styled by @rheakapoor Team @vani2790 @manishamelwani @sanyakapoor @prernakhushalani @ria.kothari Makeup by @tanvichemburkar Hair by @alpakhimani Photographer @kunalgupta91

    Sonam Kapoor's Blushed Make-up Look

    What you need

    • Tinted moisturiser
    • Concealer
    • Brown eyeshadow
    • Beige eyeshadow
    • Black eyeliner
    • Black eye pencil
    • Pink blush
    • Mascara
    • Eyebrow pencil
    • Purple matte lipstick
    • Highlighter
    • Blush brush
    • Fluffy eyeshadow brush
    • Flat eyeshadow brush

    Sonam Kapoor Created '90s Inspired Bollywood Make-up Look And Gave Us Some Major Beauty Lessons

    Steps to recreate the look

    • Apply the tinted moisturiser on your face for that even tone.
    • Fill in your eyebrows using the eyebrow pencil.
    • Apply the concealer all over your eyelids to act as a base for your eyeshadow.
    • Take the brown eyeshadow on the fluffy brush, tap off the excess and apply it at the outer corner of your eyes and take it down to your crease. Blend the colour well.
    • Next, take the beige eyeshadow on the flat brush and apply it all over your lid.
    • Thickly line your upper lash line using the eyeliner.
    • Line your lower lash line using the eye pencil. Tightline your eyes using the eye pencil as well.
    • Swipe some mascara on your eyelashes.
    • Apply some blush on the apples of your cheeks. Go a little bit heavy with the blush.
    • Apply the lipstick on the lips to finish off the look.
    A lil bit closer now...

    Sonakshi Sinha's Nude Make-up Look

    What you need

    • Primer
    • Luminous foundation
    • Concealer
    • Setting powder
    • Mocha brown eyeshadow
    • Black eye pencil
    • Soft pink blush
    • Mascara
    • Eyebrow pencil
    • Beige matte lipstick
    • Highlighter
    • Blush brush
    • Beauty blender
    • Fluffy eyeshadow brush
    • Setting spray

    Get Sonakshi Sinha's Eye-catching And Practical Braided Ponytail Look With These Simple Steps

    Steps to recreate the look

    • Apply the primer on the T-zone of your face. Blend it in using dabbing motions.
    • Apply the foundation all over your face and neck and blend it well using the damp beauty blender.
    • Apply the concealer under your eyes and blend it in using the same beauty blender.
    • Dab some setting powder over the concealer to prevent it from creasing.
    • Define and fill in your brows using the eyebrow pencil.
    • Put some concealer all over your lids to act as your eyeshadow base.
    • Take the brown eyeshadow on the fluffy eyeshadow brush and apply it all over your lid. Apply the eyeshadow on your lower lash line as well.
    • Tightline the eyes using the black eye pencil.
    • Apply a coat of mascara on your eyelashes.
    • Apply the blush on the apples of your cheeks.
    • Apply the highlighter on your cheekbones, tip and bridge of your nose and your cupid's bow.
    • Apply the lipstick on your lips.
    • Spritz some setting spray on your face to set the make-up in place.

    Story first published: Saturday, October 26, 2019, 15:09 [IST]
