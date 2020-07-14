9 Effective Home Remedies To Whiten Dark Feet Skin Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Have you ever noticed the tan lines on your feet, usually shaped liked your flip-flop? Yes, that's what we are talking about. After everything our feet endure, they do not get the pampering they deserve. Dark feet is a real issue that many of us face. Our feet generally are the most exposed and uncared for part of our body. All the flip flop day and the beach walks leave our feet even more exposed. Hence, the dark feet.

Apart from the obvious exposure to the harmful rays of the sun, dark feet are also caused by our negligence towards taking care of our feet. When showering, we often tend to forget scrubbing our feet. This leads to your feet becoming dull and dark. The cracked heels resulting from improper care increases to the damage done. Don't worry! With some efforts and patience, you can whiten your dark feet in no time.

While you use sunscreen to protect your skin from sun damage by applying sunscreen and scrub your feet while showering to prevent your feet from getting darker, we have listed some amazing home remedies to revive the damage done and whiten your dark feet. Here we go!

Lemon And Honey Lemon juice is a known bleaching agent for the skin that lightens and brightens your feet.[1] The emollient properties of honey keep your feet moisturised while the phenolic and flavonoid compounds present in honey have a skin whitening effect.[2] What you need 1 tbsp honey 1 tbsp lemon How to use Mix both the ingredients in a bowl to get a smooth paste. Apply this paste all over your feet. Leave it on for 15 minutes before washing it off using normal water. Turmeric And Milk Turmeric has been used for thousands of year to fight various skin ailments. Turmeric contains active component curcumin that inhibits melanogenesis thereby lightening your skin.[3] Milk contains lactic acid that exfoliates the skin to remove dead skin cells making your skin bright and nourished.[4] What you need 2 tsp turmeric powder Cold milk, as needed How to use Mix the turmeric powder with enough milk to get a thick and smooth paste. Apply the paste on your feet. Leave it on for 20 minutes before rinsing it off using lukewarm water. Lemon And Sugar Sugar is one of the best natural exfoliants for the skin that removes the dull and dead skin to rejuvenate your feet. Mixing it with lemon, a skin-bleaching agent, gives you a remedy that will work like a charm to whiten your dark feet. What you need 1 tbsp sugar 1 tbsp lemon juice How to use Take sugar in a bowl. Add lemon juice to it and give it a stir. Make sure the mixture obtained is coarse in texture. Apply the mixture on your feet and scrub your feet using the mixture for a couple of minutes. Let the mixture sit on your feet for another 10 minutes before rinsing it off. 12 Most Effective Home Remedies For Rosacea On Face Papaya, Curd And Turmeric Papaya contains the enzyme papain that removes the dead cells on the top layer of the skin and helps lighten the skin.[5] The exfoliating properties of curd add to the effect and make your skin soft, smooth and bright. What you need ½ cup mashed papaya ¼ cup curd 1 tsp rose water A pinch of turmeric How to use In a bowl, take the mashed papaya. Add curd, rose water and turmeric to it. Mix well. Apply the paste to your feet. Leave it on for 15 minutes. Wash it off using cold water and pat dry your skin. Baking Soda Baking soda has bleaching properties that help to lighten the skin. Besides, it also has strong antibacterial properties that keep any harmful bacteria at bay to keep your feet clean and beautiful.[6] [7] What you need 1 tbsp baking soda Juice of half a lemon How to use In a bowl, take the baking soda. Add the lemon juice to it and mix well. Apply the paste to your feet and scrub your feet in circular motions for a couple of minutes. Leave it on for another 10 minutes on your feet before rinsing it off. Recommended Read: 12 Ways To Use Milk To Get Beautiful Skin Tomato Tomato contains lycopene that is loaded with antioxidants and known to have bleaching effect on the skin.[8] What you need 1 ripe tomato How to use Slice the tomato in half. Rub the sliced half of the tomato on your feet for 3-5 minutes. Leave it on your feet for another 20 minutes. Wash your feet thoroughly with water. Potato A mild bleaching agent for the skin, potato contain vitamin C that inhibits melanin production in the skin and thus lightens the skin tone.[9] What you need 1 potato How to use Peel and grate the potato. Rub the grated potato on your feet. Leave it on for 10-15 minutes. Wipe the residue off and wash your feet with water. Gram Flour And Rose Water Gram flour is a known skin-bleaching ingredient that helps to thoroughly cleanse the pores and lighten the skin while rose water has astringent properties that restore the pH balance of the skin and unclogs skin pores to make your feet beautiful and bright.[10] What you need 4 tbsp gram flour Rose water, as needed How to use Mix gram flour with enough rose water to make a thick paste. Apply the mixture on your feet. Leave it on until it dries. Wash it off thoroughly using water. Orange Peel And Milk Orange peel is a natural bleaching agent that reduces the dark spots and lightens the skin on your feet.[11] Milk exfoliates and moisturises your skin to improve the appearance of your feet. What you need 2 tbsp orange peel powder Raw milk, as needed How to use Mix orange peel powder with enough raw milk to get a smooth paste. Apply the paste to our feet. Let it sit on your skin for 20 minutes. Rinse it off thoroughly later.