12 Ways To Use Milk To Get Beautiful Skin

Beautiful skin always doesn't mean that you spend thousands on expensive treatments and products. Sometimes, you just have to look as far as your kitchen. We are talking about milk. Replete with vitamins and minerals, we have consumed milk since childhood for good health but it can also do wonders for your skin. While milk bath has been used in many cultures since ancient times to add radiance to the appearance-and for good reason, milk can be used in multiple ways to beautify your skin and fight any skin issues that might be troubling you.

So, let's skip to the chase and get to all the ways you can use milk to get beautiful skin.

1. Just Milk Milk contains lactic acid that gently exfoliates the skin while locking in the moisture to unclog the grime in your pores and get rid of dull skin, blackheads, acne and more.[1] What you need 3-4 tbsp raw milk

Cotton pad Method of use Take the milk in a bowl.

Dip a cotton ball in the milk and use it to apply the milk all over your face.

Leave it on for 10-15 minutes to dry.

Rinse it off using cold water later. Pro tip: As the milk starts to dry, you will notice a stretching your skin. Refrain from using your face muscles as your skin stretches or it might cause fine lines and wrinkles. 2. Milk And Fuller’s Earth If you are dealing with oily skin, this face pack will come as a relief. Fuller's earth or Multani mitti absorbs all the oil while milk keeps your skin soft and moisturised.[2] What you need 2 tbsp fuller's earth

1 tbsp milk Method of use In a bowl, take the fuller's earth.

Add the milk to it and mix well to get a smooth, lump-free paste.

Wash your face and pat dry.

Apply an even layer of the milk-fuller's earth paste all over your face.

Leave it on for 15-20 minutes to dry.

Use a wet washcloth to wipe it and rinse off your face thoroughly. 3. Milk And Honey If you have extremely dry skin, use milk and honey face mask to cleanse, moisturise and soothe your skin.[3] What you need 2 tbsp raw milk

1 tbsp honey

Cotton pad Method of use In a bowl, take the milk.

Add honey to it and mix well.

Apply the paste to your face using a cotton pad.

Let the mixture rest on your skin for 15-20 minutes.

Rinse it off with water. 4. Milk And Banana Milk and banana face pack is perfect for those with sensitive skin. The lactic acid in milk helps to fight hyperpigmentation while vitamin A present in banana locks the moisture in place leaving you with a soft, nourished and radiant skin. What you need 1 ripe banana

Milk, as needed Method of use In a bowl, take the banana and mash it into pulp using a fork.

Add enough milk to it so as to make a thick paste.

Apply the paste to your face and neck.

Leave it on for 15-20 minutes to dry.

Rinse it off thoroughly later. 11 Hygiene Habits You Must Follow To Get Flawless And Glowing Skin 5. Milk And Oatmeal Blocked pores are often the cause of many skincare issues- blackheads, acne, pimples and more. Oatmeal offers the most wonderful way to cleanse your skin and pull out all the grime from your pores while milk works its magic to soothe and moisturise your skin.[5] What you need 1 cup milk

3 tbsp ground oatmeal Method of use In a bowl, take the oatmeal.

Add milk to it and mix well to get a coarse mixture.

Apply the mixture to your face and gently scrub the face for about a couple of minutes.

Leave it on your face for another 10 minutes to dry.

Rinse off the mixture scrubbing your face gently. 6. Milk, Cucumber And Vitamin E Mix Milk is also a great de-tanning agent. Cucumber with its high water content and soothing properties provides relief from the sunburn's pain.[6] Vitamin E is a strong antioxidant that protects your skin from free-radical damage and photodamage.[7] With this mix of ingredients in your arsenal, you never have to worry about sun damage ever again. What you need 1 tbsp milk

1 tbsp mashed cucumber

1 tbsp honey

1 vitamin E capsule Method of use Take milk, cucumber and honey in a bowl.

Prick the vitamin E capsule and add the oil into the bowl.

Mix all the ingredients well.

Apply the mixture to your face.

Leave it on until it dries.

Rinse it off using water. 7. Milk And Sandalwood Sandalwood is known for its antiseptic and healing properties. With the moisturising and exfoliating properties of milk mixed with the goodness of sandalwood, this face pack will add a natural glow to your face.[8] What you need 2 tbsp sandalwood powder

Milk, as needed Method of use In a bowl, take the sandalwood powder.

Add enough milk to it to make a smooth paste.

Apply the paste to your face and neck.

Leave it on for 15-20 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly later. The Nuances Of Moisturising Oily Skin That No One Ever Told You 8. Milk And Almonds Almonds are rich in vitamin E that boost the collagen production in the skin to improve the texture and appearance of the skin.[9] Milk contains biotin and protein that repair damaged and withered tissue to revitalise your skin. What you need 1 cup milk

½ cup almonds Method of use Soak the almonds in the milk overnight.

In the morning, blend them together and make a paste.

Apply an even layer of this paste on your face.

Leave it on 15-20 minutes until it dries.

Rinse it off thoroughly later. 9. Milk And Turmeric Milk exfoliates the skin while turmeric with its antiseptic and anti-inflammatory properties heals the skin and restores the natural glow of your tired skin.[10] What you need 1 tbsp milk

¼th tbsp turmeric Method of use Take the milk in a bowl and add turmeric to it. Mix well.

Apply the mixture to your face.

Leave it on for 15-20 minutes.

Wash it off thoroughly later. 10. Milk, Honey And Lemon Lemon, one of the best natural skin- brightening ingredient, when mixed with milk and honey helps to brighten the skin and reduce any spots and blemishes. What you need 2 tbsp milk

1 tbsp honey

1 tbsp lemon juice Method of use In a bowl, mix all the ingredients.

Apply the mixture to your face.

Leave it on for about 15 minutes.

Wash it off with water later. 11. Milk, Cucumber And Lemon For and extremely dehydrated and dull skin, this remedy is a lifesaver. The vitamins present in milk heals your skin and promote skin elasticity while cucumber helps to put all the lost moisture back into your skin. What you need 2 tbsp raw milk

2 tbsp cucumber juice

3-4 drops lemon juice

Cotton pad Method of use In a bowl, mix all the ingredients together.

Apply the mixture to your face using the cotton pad.

Leave it on for 5-10 minutes.

Wash it off later using water. 12. Milk Bath Milk bath gives you baby-soft and youthful skin. Lactic acid present in milk removes all the skin cells and the vitamins and fats aids in skin cells regeneration to leave you with soft, supple and radiant skin that you would want to touch again and again. What you need 1-2 cups raw milk

A tub of warm water Method of use In a tub of warm water, add the raw milk and give it a stir.

Soak in the milk bath for a few minutes.

Rinse off using normal water.