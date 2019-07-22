Just In
Rice Flour: Benefits For Skin & How To Use
Most of have experienced some skin issue or the other at least once. While we might desire healthy and flawless skin, it isn't always an easy task to maintain healthy skin. Especially during the monsoon season that comes with its own set of problems.
Hence, it becomes important to take care of the skin on a regular basis to replenish the skin from within. The importance of a nourishing skincare routine can't be stressed enough. And home remedies that include natural ingredients are the best way to take care of your skin.
Rice flour is one such natural ingredient that has hoards of benefits for your skin. Apart from its antioxidant properties that fight free radical damage, rice flour improves skin hydration to make your skin soft and youthful. [1] Additionally, it contains ferulic acid that has a high affinity for protecting the skin from the harmful effects of sun rays.[2]
Rice flour, thus, is a great ingredient that not only protects the skin but deeply nourishes it as well. This article, therefore, talks you through the various benefits of rice flour for skin and how to use rice flour to reap these benefits.
Benefits Of Rice Flour For Skin
- It exfoliates the skin.
- It helps to fight acne.
- It makes the skin firm.
- It provides a natural glow to your face.
- It lightens your skin tone.
- It reduces the appearance of dark circles.
- It reduces suntan.
How To Use Rice Flour For Skin
1. To treat acne
A storehouse of essential vitamins and minerals, aloe vera has antioxidant, antiseptic, anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties that work effectively to fight acne and provide relief from the inflammation caused by it.[3] Honey has antibacterial properties that ward off the acne-causing bacteria and thus treat acne.[4]
Ingredients
- 1 tbsp rice flour
- 1 tsp aloe vera gel
- 1 tsp honey
Method of use
- Take the rice flour in a bowl.
- Add aloe vera gel and rice flour to this and mix all the ingredients together well.
- Apply this mixture to your face.
- Leave it on for 20 minutes.
- Rinse it off thoroughly later.
2. To exfoliate the skin
Baking soda not only helps to gently exfoliate the skin but it also possesses antibacterial properties that help to maintain healthy skin.[5] Honey has emollient properties that help to keep the skin soft and plump.
Ingredients
- 1 tbsp rice flour
- A pinch of baking soda
- 1 tsp honey
Method of use
- Take the rice flour in a bowl.
- Add baking soda and honey to this and mix well.
- Gently massage your face with this mixture in circular motions for about 2-3 minutes.
- Rinse it off thoroughly later and pat dry.
3. For dark circles
Banana acts as a moisturising agent for the skin and helps to nourish the under-eye area. Castor oil has ricinoleic acid that penetrates deep into your skin and nourishes it from withing to get rid of dark circles.
Ingredients
- 1 tbsp rice flour
- 1 tbsp mashed banana
- ½ tsp castor oil
Method of use
- Take the rice flour in a bowl.
- Add the mashed banana to this and give it a good stir.
- Now add castor oil to this and mix everything together well.
- Apply this mixture on your under-eye area.
- Leave it on for 30 minutes.
- Rinse it off later.
4. To remove suntan
Raw milk contains lactic acid that gently exfoliates your skin to improve skin appearance and texture and with regular use help to reduce suntan.[6]
Ingredients
- 2 tbsp rice flour
- Raw milk (as needed)
Method of use
- Take the rice flour in a bowl.
- Add enough milk in it so as to make a paste.
- Apply this mixture on your face.
- Leave it on for 30 minutes.
- Rinse it off thoroughly later.
5. To treat wrinkles
Cornflour contains vitamin E that protect the skin from and this prevents signs of premature ageing such as wrinkles.[8] Rose water has astringent properties that tighten the skin pores to give you firm skin, while glycerin is highly moisturising on the skin and leaves you with a soft, supple and youthful skin.[9]
Ingredients
- 1 tsp rice flour
- 1 tsp cornflour
- 1 tbsp rose water
- Few drops of glycerin
Method of use
- Take the rice flour in a bowl.
- To this, add cornflour and rose water and mix well.
- Lastly, add glycerin and mix everything together well.
- Apply this mixture to your face.
- Leave it on until it dries.
- Rinse it off using lukewarm water.
- Immediately splash your face with some cold water.
6. To tone your skin
Lemon juice has skin bleaching properties that help to brighten the skin and provide an even tone to your skin.
Ingredients
- 1 tbsp rice flour
- 1 tsp lemon juice
- 1 tsp water
Method of use
- Take the rice flour in a bowl.
- Add lemon juice and water to this and mix all the ingredients together well.
- Apply this mixture to your face.
- Leave it on until it dries.
- Rinse it off using cold water.
7. For blackheads
The lactic acid present in curd acts as a skin exfoliator to remove dead skin cells and impurities from the skin and thus helps to get rid of blackheads.[6]
Ingredients
- 1 tbsp rice flour
- 1 tbsp curd
Method of use
- Take the rice flour in a bowl.
- Add curd to this and mix them together well.
- Let the mixture rest for 5-10 minutes.
- Apply this mixture on the affected areas.
- Leave it on for 15-20 minutes to dry.
- Sprinkle some water on your face and gently scrub your face for a couple of minutes.
- Rinse it off thoroughly later.
8. For glowing skin
Lemon is one of the best skin brightening agents while turmeric has antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties that help to maintain skin health and add a healthy glow to your face.[10]
Ingredients
- 1 tbsp rice flour
- 1 tsp lemon juice
- A pinch of turmeric
Method of use
- Take the rice flour in a bowl.
- Add turmeric to this and give it a good stir.
- Now add lemon juice to this and mix all the ingredients together well.
- Apply this mixture to your skin.
- Leave it on for 15 minutes to dry.
- Rinse it off thoroughly later using cold water.
9. For whiteheads
The astringent properties of rose work well to unclog skin pores and maintain the pH balance of the skin, thereby helping to get rid of whiteheads.
Ingredients
- 2 tbsp rice flour
- 2-3 tsp rose water
Method of use
- Take the rice flour in a bowl.
- Add rose water to this and mix well.
- Apply this mixture to the affected areas.
- Leave it on for 15 minutes.
- Rinse it off using cold water.
- [1] Manosroi, A., Chutoprapat, R., Sato, Y., Miyamoto, K., Hsueh, K., Abe, M., ... & Manosroi, J. (2011). Antioxidant activities and skin hydration effects of rice bran bioactive compounds entrapped in niosomes.Journal of nanoscience and nanotechnology,11(3), 2269-2277.
- [2] Srinivasan, M., Sudheer, A. R., & Menon, V. P. (2007). Ferulic Acid: therapeutic potential through its antioxidant property.Journal of clinical biochemistry and nutrition,40(2), 92–100.
- [3] Surjushe, A., Vasani, R., & Saple, D. G. (2008). Aloe vera: a short review.Indian journal of dermatology,53(4), 163–166. doi:10.4103/0019-5154.44785
- [4] McLoone, P., Oluwadun, A., Warnock, M., & Fyfe, L. (2016). Honey: A therapeutic agent for disorders of the skin.Central Asian journal of global health,5(1).
- [5] Drake, D. (1997). Antibacterial activity of baking soda.Compendium of continuing education in dentistry.(Jamesburg, NJ: 1995). Supplement,18(21), S17-21.
- [6] Smith, W. P. (1996). Epidermal and dermal effects of topical lactic acid.Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology,35(3), 388-391.
- [7] Schagen, S. K., Zampeli, V. A., Makrantonaki, E., & Zouboulis, C. C. (2012). Discovering the link between nutrition and skin aging.Dermato-endocrinology,4(3), 298–307. doi:10.4161/derm.22876
- [8] Lodén, M., & Wessman, W. (2001). The influence of a cream containing 20% glycerin and its vehicle on skin barrier properties.International journal of cosmetic science,23(2), 115-119.
- [10] Prasad S, Aggarwal BB. Turmeric, the Golden Spice: From Traditional Medicine to Modern Medicine. In: Benzie IFF, Wachtel-Galor S, editors. Herbal Medicine: Biomolecular and Clinical Aspects. 2nd edition. Boca Raton (FL): CRC Press/Taylor & Francis; 2011. Chapter 13.