11 Rice Flour Face Packs For Glowing Skin

To get healthy, glowing skin is the desire of many. You might have tried many expensive salon treatments to achieve that as well. Unfortunately, they don't work as well as you would think. And if they do, the glow doesn't last long.

But, what if we tell you that the secret to naturally glowing skin is in your kitchen? We're talking about rice flour. Rice is an ingredient of our daily meal and we love rice. Well, including rice in your skin care routine can add a natural glow to your face.

Rice flour has antioxidant properties that replenish the skin to give you nourished skin. It also helps to improve skin hydration and thus makes your skin soft and supple.[1] Moreover, it contains ferulic acid that protects the skin from the harmful sun rays and the skin ageing caused by overexposure to them.[2] More importantly, rice has been used since ancient times to lighten and brighten the skin and thus it helps to achieve the glowing skin that we all desire.

With that in mind, here are eleven amazing ways in which rice flour can help you get glowing skin. Take a look!

1. Rice Flour, Tomato Pulp And Aloe Vera

Along with its moisturising properties, aloe vera gel is a rich source of vitamin A, C and E and essential minerals that give you clean and glowing skin.[3] Tomato acts as a natural skin bleaching agent and thus adds a natural glow to your face.

Ingredients

½ tsp rice flour

1 tbsp aloe vera gel

1 tsp tomato pulp

Method of use

Take the rice flour in a bowl.

Add aloe vera gel and tomato pulp to this and mix well.

Apply the mixture on your face.

Leave it on for half an hour.

Rinse it off thoroughly later.

2. Rice Flour, Oats And Honey Mix

Oats exfoliate the skin to get rid of dead skin cells, dirt and impurities while honey moisturises and cleanses the skin to give you glowing skin.[4]

Ingredients

1 tbsp rice flour

1 tsp honey

1 tsp oats

1 tsp milk

Method of use

Take rice flour in a bowl.

Add oats to this and give it a good mix.

Now add honey and milk to this and mix everything together well.

Take a generous amount of this mixture and gently massage it on your face for a couple of minutes.

Leave it on for another 15 minutes.

Rinse it off later.

3. Rice Flour, Apple And Orange Mix

The lactic acid present in curd exfoliates and moisturises the skin.[5] Both apple and orange contain vitamin C that stimulates collagen production in the skin and improves skin appearance.[6]

Ingredients

2 tbsp rice flour

2 tbsp curd

3-4 slices of orange

2-3 slices of apple

Method of use

Blend the orange and apple slices together to obtain their juice.

Take the rice flour in a bowl.

Add 3 tbsp of the above-obtained juice to this and stir well.

Now add curd to this and mix everything together well to get a paste.

Apply the mixture to your face.

Leave it on for 15 minutes.

Rinse it off later using lukewarm water.

4. Rice Flour, Gram Flour And Honey

Gram flour acts as a cleaning agent for the skin and helps to maintain healthy and radiant skin.

Ingredients

2 tbsp rice flour

2 tbsp gram flour

3 tbsp honey

Method of use

Take rice flour in a bowl.

Add gram flour to this and stir well.

Now add honey to this and mix well to get a paste.

Wash your face and pat dry.

Apply the mixture to your face.

Leave it on for 15-20 minutes.

Rinse it off later using lukewarm water.

5. Rice Flour, Rose Water And Tea Tree Oil

The astringent properties of rose water give you firm and youthful skin. Tea tree oil has antioxidant, antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that help to soothe and cleanse your skin.[7]

Ingredients

1 tbsp rice flour

1 tsp rose water

10 drops of tea tree oil

Method of use

Take the rice flour in a bowl.

Add tea tree oil and rose water to this and give it a good mix.

Apply the mixture to your face.

Leave it on for 15-20 minutes.

Rinse it off using lukewarm water.

6. Rice Flour, Coconut Oil And Lime Juice Mix

Coconut oil is highly moisturising for the skin and helps to improve skin appearance while the acidic nature of lime juice helps to keep the skin clean and healthy.[8] Peppermint oil controls sebum production in the skin and helps to unclog skin pores to rejuvenate your skin.

Ingredients

1 tbsp rice flour

1 tbsp lime juice

10 drops of coconut oil

10 drops of peppermint oil

Method of use

Take the rice flour in a bowl.

Add lime juice to this and stir well.

Now add coconut oil and peppermint oil to this and mix all the ingredients together well.

Apply the mixture to your face.

Leave it on until you feel your skin stretch.

Peel off the mask and rinse your face thoroughly.

7. Rice Flour, Milk Cream And Glycerin

Milk cream exfoliates the skin to make it soft and smooth. Glycerin acts as a natural humectant for the skin and makes your skin soft, supple and radiant.[9]

Ingredients

1 tsp rice flour

1 tsp milk cream

1 tsp glycerin

Method of use

In a bowl, add the rice flour.

To this, add milk cream and glycerin. Mix well.

Apply the mixture to your face and neck.

Leave it on until it dries.

Rinse it off thoroughly later.

8. Rice Flour, Cocoa Powder And Milk

Milk gently exfoliates the skin to remove dead skin cells and impurities and thus give you healthy and nourished skin. Cocoa powder has strong antioxidant properties that fight free radical damage to improve skin health and give you nourished skin.[10]

Ingredients

2 tbsp rice flour

2 tbsp cocoa powder

1 tbsp milk

Method of use

In a bowl, add the rice flour.

Add cocoa powder to this and give it a good stir.

Now add milk to this and mix all the ingredients together well.

Apply this mixture to your face.

Leave it on for 25-30 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly later.

9. Rice Flour And Cucumber

A soothing agent for the skin, cucumber helps to cleanse and nourish the skin to leave you with glowing skin.[11]

Ingredients

1 tbsp rice flour

1 tsp cucumber juice

Method of use

Take rice flour in a bowl.

Add cucumber juice to this and mix well to make a paste.

Apply this paste to your face.

Leave it on for 15 minutes.

Rinse it off later.

10. Rice Flour, Turmeric And Lemon Juice

Used for skin care since ancient times, turmeric keeps the skin clean and adds a glow to the skin.[12] Lemon, being one of the best skin brightening agent, helps you get naturally clear and glowing skin.

Ingredients

3 tbsp rice flour

1 tsp lemon juice

A pinch of turmeric

Method of use

In a bowl, add the rice flour.

Add lemon juice and turmeric to this and mix everything together well.

Apply the mixture to your face.

Leave it on for 15 minutes.

Rinse it off later.

Finish it off with some moisturiser.

11. Rice Flour And Yogurt

Yogurt contains lactic acid that improves skin hydration and exfoliates the skin to give you nourished and glowing skin.[5]

Ingredients

1 tbsp rice flour

1 tbsp yogurt

Method of use

Take rice flour in a bowl.

Add yogurt to this and mix well to make a paste.

Apply this paste to your face.

Leave it on for 20 minutes.

Rinse it off using cold water.

