10 Ways To Use Multani Mitti To Tackle Different Skin Issues

Whether it is environmental factors, lack of proper care, lifestyle or genetic factors, we face a lot of skin issues. Fortunately, there are some natural ingredients available that can help to combat those issues. Multani mitti is one such ingredient.

Multani mitti, also known as fuller's earth, is a clay with amazing absorbent properties that have made it an ideal ingredient to rejuvenate the skin.[1] Rich in minerals, multani mitti is effective in cleansing and toning the skin.

Being a great absorbent, multani mitti helps to remove the dead skin cells and impurities from your skin to leave you with healthy and glowing skin. Besides, it also has a soothing effect on the skin and thus can be used by people with different skin types.

Discusses in this article are the various benefits of multani mitti for skin and how to use it to tackle different skin issues. Take a look!

Benefits Of Multani Mitti For Skin

It treats oily skin.

It fights acne.

It improves skin texture.

It provides an even tone to your skin.

It helps to soothe sunburns.

It adds a natural glow to your skin.

It helps to reduce acne scars and pigmentation.

It makes the skin soft.

It helps to reduce acne scars.

How To Use Multani Mitti For Skin

1. For Oily Skin

Sandalwood has astringent properties that unclog and tighten the skin pores to control the sebum production in the skin.

Ingredients

1 tbsp multani mitti

1 tsp sandalwood powder

Water (as needed)

Method of use

Take the multani mitti in a bowl.

Add sandalwood powder to this and give it a good stir.

Add enough water to this so as to make a thick paste.

Apply this paste on your face and neck.

Leave it on 15-20 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly later.

2. For Dry Skin

The lactic acid present in curd gently exfoliates and moisturises the skin to tackle dry skin and improve the appearance of your skin.[2]

Ingredients

1 tbsp multani mitti

1½ tsp curd

Method of use

Take the multani mitti in a bowl.

Add curd to it and mix well to get a paste.

Wash your face and pat dry.

Apply the paste on your face.

Leave it on for about 15 minutes to dry.

Using a washcloth, wipe your face before rinsing it with lukewarm water.

3. To Get Glowing Skin

Besides adding a healthy glow to your skin turmeric has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that help to maintain healthy skin.[3] Tomato juice is an excellent skin bleaching agent that helps to brighten the skin and thus leaves you with glowing skin.

Ingredients

2 tbsp multani mitti

1 tbsp tomato juice

½ tsp sandalwood powder

A pinch of turmeric powder

Method of use

Take the multani mitti in a bowl.

Add sandalwood powder and turmeric powder to this and mix well.

Now add the tomato juice and mix everything well to get a paste.

Apply this paste on your face.

Leave it on for 10-15 minutes.

Rinse it off using lukewarm water.

4. For Suntan

Papaya has antioxidant properties that gently exfoliate the skin to remove dead skin cells, dirt and impurities and thus help to remove suntan.[4]

Ingredients

1 tbsp multani mitti

2-3 chunks of mashed papaya

Method of use

Mash the papaya into pulp.

Add multani mitti to this and mix well.

Apply the mixture on the affected areas.

Leave it on for 15-20 minutes to dry.

Using a washcloth, wipe it off before rinsing it off using lukewarm water.

5. For Acne Scars

One of the best skin lightening agents, lemon is rich in vitamin C that helps to heal the skin and reduce the acne scars.[5] Rose water has astringent properties that help to make the skin firm.

Ingredients

2 tbsp multani mitti

1 tbsp lemon juice

1 tsp rose water

Method of use

Take multani mitti in a bowl.

Add lemon juice and rose water to this and mix well to get a paste.

Wash your face and pat dry.

Apply this mixture on your face.

Leave it on for 30 minutes.

Rinse it off using lukewarm water.

6. For Pigmentation

Carrot contains vitamin C that helps to reduce the melanin formation in the skin and thus helps to reduce pigmentation.[6] Olive oil is highly moisturising for the skin and leaves you with soft and supple skin.

Ingredients

1 tbsp multani mitti

1 tbsp carrot pulp

1 tsp olive oil

Method of use

Take multani mitti in a bowl.

Add carrot pulp to this and give it a good stir.

Now add olive oil to this and mix everything together well.

Apply this mixture on your face.

Leave it on for 15 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly later.

7. For Uneven Skin Tone

The lactic acid present in yogurt exfoliates the skin to remove dead skin cells and impurities, thereby giving you an even-toned skin. Egg white rejuvenates the skin and reduces the signs of skin ageing such as fine lines and wrinkles.[7]

Ingredients

¼ tbsp multani mitti

1 tbsp yogurt

1 egg white

Method of use

In a bowl, separate the egg white and whisk it well until you get a smooth mixture.

Add yogurt and multani mitti to this and mix well to get a smooth paste.

Apply this paste to your face.

Leave it on for 15-20 minutes.

Rinse it off later using lukewarm water.

8. For Rough Skin

Sugar is a great exfoliating agent for the skin while coconut milk has vitamin C that stimulates collagen production in the skin to make your skin soft and firm.[8]

Ingredients

2 tbsp multani mitti

1 tbsp sugar

2-3 tbsp coconut milk

Method of use

Take multani mitti in a bowl.

Add sugar and coconut milk to this and mix well.

Apply this mixture on your face and gently scrub your face for a couple of minutes.

Leave it on for another 10-15 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly later.

9. For Acne

Rich in vitamins and minerals, aloe vera gel has antiseptic, anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties that help to fight acne and revitalise your skin.[9]

Ingredients

1 tbsp multani mitti

1 tbsp aloe vera gel

Method of use

Take multani mitti in a bowl.

Add aloe vera gel to this and mix both the ingredients together well.

Apply this mixture to your face.

Leave it on for 15-20 minutes to dry.

Rinse it off thoroughly later.

10. For Dull Skin

Milk is rich in B-vitamins and alpha hydroxy acids that nourish and deep cleanse your skin to rejuvenate the dull and damaged skin.

Ingredients

2 tbsp multani mitti

A pinch of turmeric

Raw milk (as needed)

Method of use

Take multani mitti in a bowl.

Add turmeric to this and give it a good stir.

Now add enough milk to this so as to get a smooth paste.

Apply this mixture on your face.

Leave it on for 15-20 minutes to dry.

Rinse it off thoroughly later.

