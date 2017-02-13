8 Ways To Use Multani Mitti For Various Hair Issues Hair Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Multani mitti, otherwise known as fuller's earth, has been a trusted ingredient of face packs for a long time now. We all know that it benefits the skin. But what we might not know is that the multani mitti can also be extremely beneficial for the hair. The struggle to get healthy, strong and smooth hair is real. Try multani mitti and you'll see the results yourself.

Multani mitti contains silica, alumina, iron oxide and other minerals and nutrients that make it beneficial for hair and skin. Let's have a look at the various benefits of multani mitti for hair and how to incorporate it into your hair care routine.

Benefits Of Multani Mitti

Being a mild cleanser, it cleanses the scalp without damaging it.

It improves blood circulation, hence promotes hair growth.

It conditions the hair.

It strengthens the hair follicles.

It helps to absorb excess oil and hence helps to fight dandruff.

It helps to remove the toxins from the scalp and thus helps to maintain scalp health.

It helps with the issue of hair fall.

Ways To Use Multani Mitti For Hair

1. Multani mitti with lemon juice, yogurt and baking soda

Lemon has antimicrobial, antioxidant and antifungal properties [1] that help to keep the bacteria at bay. It contains citric acid [2] that helps cleanse the scalp.

Yogurt has lactic acid and it conditions and nourishes the scalp. It has antibacterial properties [3] and keeps scalp infections at bay. Baking soda has antibacterial and antifungal properties [4] , [5] too. This hair mask will improve your scalp health and help you to get rid of dandruff.

Ingredients

4 tbsp multani mitti

2 tbsp lemon juice

1 tbsp yogurt

1 tbsp baking soda

Method of use

Take multani mitti in a bowl and add lemon juice to it. Mix well.

Add yogurt into the bowl and mix well.

Now add the baking soda and mix all the ingredients thoroughly to make a paste.

Start by sectioning your hair into smaller sections.

Using a brush apply the paste on the hair.

Cover your head with a shower cap.

Leave it on for 30 minutes.

Wash it off with shampoo and conditioner.

Use this two times a week for the desired result.

2. Multani mitti with aloe vera and lemon

Aloe vera nourishes the scalp and facilitates hair growth. [6] It conditions the damaged hair. It has antiseptic and anti-inflammatory properties. This hair mask will help to nourish the dry and dull hair.

Ingredients

2 tbsp multani mitti

2 tbsp aloe vera gel

1 tbsp lemon juice

Method of use

Mix all the ingredients in a bowl to make a paste.

Apply the paste on the hair from root to tip.

Make sure to cover the roots and ends properly.

Leave it on for 30 minutes.

Wash it off with a mild shampoo and lukewarm water.

3. Multani mitti with black pepper and yogurt

Black pepper has antioxidant and antimicrobial properties [7] that help keep the scalp clean and healthy. It facilitates blood flow and thus hair growth. This hair mask will also help you with the issue of hair fall.

Ingredients

2 tbsp multani mitti

1 tsp black pepper

2 tbsp yogurt

Method of use

Mix all the ingredients together in a bowl to make a paste.

Apply the paste on the scalp and work it into the length of the hair.

Make sure to cover the roots and ends properly.

Leave it on for 30 minutes.

Wash it off with a mild shampoo and cold water.

4. Multani mitti with rice flour and egg white

Rice flour contains starch that helps to tone the hair. It makes the hair smooth. Enriched with proteins, minerals and vitamins, [8] egg nourishes the scalp and facilitates hair growth. [9] This hair mask will make the hair smooth and straight.

Ingredients

1 cup multani mitti

5 tbsp rice flour

1 egg white

Method of use

Mix all the ingredients in a bowl to make a smooth paste.

Apply the paste on the hair.

Leave it on for 5 minutes.

Using a wide-toothed comb, comb through the hair after 5 minutes.

Leave it on for another 10 minutes.

Wash it off with lukewarm water.

5. Multani mitti with reetha powder

Reetha has antibacterial and antifungal properties and helps to keep the scalp clean and healthy. It makes the hair smooth and strong and prevents hair loss. This hair mask will help to control excess oil on the scalp.

Ingredients

3 tbsp multani mitti

3 tbsp reetha powder

1 cup water

Method of use

Add the multani mitti to the water.

Let it soak for 3-4 hours.

Add the reetha powder in the mixture and mix well.

Let it rest for another hour.

Apply the mixture to the scalp and hair.

Leave it on for 20 minutes.

Wash it off with lukewarm water.

6. Multani mitti with honey, yogurt and lemon

Honey has antibacterial and antimicrobial properties [10] that help to keep bacteria at bay. It moisturises the scalp and prevents hair damage. This hair mask will help you get rid of the dryness and nourish the scalp.

Ingredients

4 tbsp multani mitti

2 tbsp honey

½ cup plain yogurt

½ lemon

Method of use

In a bowl, take multani mitti, honey and yogurt.

Squeeze the lemon in the bowl.

Mix all the ingredients well to make a paste.

Apply the paste on the scalp and work it into the length of the hair.

Cover your head with a shower cap.

Leave it on for 20 minutes.

Wash it off using lukewarm or cold water and a mild shampoo and conditioner.

7. Multani mitti with fenugreek seeds and lemon

Fenugreek seeds are rich in vitamins, calcium, minerals and proteins. [11] It nourishes the roots of the hair and facilitates hair growth. It is also an effective remedy for dandruff. This hair mask will nourish the scalp and help you to get rid of dandruff.

Ingredients

6 tbsp fenugreek seeds

4 tbsp multani mitti

1 tbsp lemon juice

Method of use

Put the fenugreek seeds in water and let it soak overnight.

Grind the seeds in the morning to make a paste.

Add multani mitti and lemon juice in the paste and mix well.

Apply the paste on the scalp and work it into the length of the hair.

Cover your head with a shower cap.

Leave it on for 30 minutes.

Wash it off with lukewarm or cold water and a mild shampoo and conditioner.

8. Multani mitti with olive oil and yogurt

Olive oil is rich in vitamins A and E and conditions the hair. It helps to improve hair elasticity. It also helps to boost hair growth. [12]

Ingredients

3 tbsp olive oil

4 tbsp multani mitti

1 cup yogurt

Method of use

Gently massage the olive oil on your scalp and hair.

Leave it overnight.

Mix multani mitti and yogurt in a bowl.

Apply this mixture to the hair in the morning.

Leave it on for 20 minutes.

Wash it off with lukewarm water.

Wash your hair with shampoo.

