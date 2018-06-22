How To Get Rid Of Wrinkles On Feet?

Wrinkles are a part of ageing. But then if you thought that wrinkles can only appear on the hands, face and neck, you are absolutely wrong. Did you know that wrinkles can appear on your feet too? Often we tend to take less care of our feet and we give more importance to our face when it comes to skin care. But taking care of your feet is equally important in skin care.

Sometimes, feet wrinkles are not necessarily the sign of ageing. It can also be due to over exposure to the sun, increased lifestyle habits like smoking and drinking, chemical treatments, etc. So, even the youth also face this problem of feet wrinkles.

However, there are some natural tips to follow in order to prevent this. Let's explore some tips in keeping your feet youthful and wrinkle free.

Aloe Vera For Wrinkles

Aloe vera contains agents that can regenerate the new cells and heal the skin. This helps in keeping the skin smooth and hydrated.

Ingredient

Aloe vera gel

How to do:

1. Massage some freshly extracted aloe vera gel on your feet before going to bed and before washing your face early in the morning.

2. Let it dry for 15 minutes and then wash it off with lukewarm water.

3. Repeat this every day to erase the feet wrinkles.

Honey

Honey has agents which help in reducing the wrinkles and this helps in brightening the skin.

How to do:

Method 1:

Apply some raw organic honey on your feet. Wait for 20 minutes and then rinse it off in lukewarm water.

Method 2:

Here's another alternative using rice flour for a wrinkle-free skin. Rice flour contains antioxidants that hydrate the skin.

1. Mix 1 spoon of rice flour to 1 spoon of honey.

2. If you feel the paste is too thick, you can add more honey to the mixture accordingly.

3. Apply the mask on your feet and leave it until it dries, and wash it off. Do this twice a week.

Exfoliate

Exfoliation helps in removing the dead skin cells, thus brightening the skin and maintaining a youthful skin. It also helps in reducing the appearance of acne. You can try this homemade exfoliator.

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons of lemon juice

1 tomato

5 tablespoons of oatmeal

How to do:

1. Blend a tomato to make a puree out of it. Mix this puree with 2 tablespoons of lemon juice.

2. Next, add 5 tablespoons of oats. Apply this mixture on your feet and gently scrub in a circular motion.

3. Make sure that you do not scrub it harshly.

4. Leave this mixture on your feet for 15 minutes and then rinse it off with cold water.

Massage

Apart from applying scrubs and packs, massage is also important. It will increase the blood circulation on your feet, which will help in reducing the wrinkles from appearing on the feet.

How to do:

1. Before going to bed, apply some moisturizer on your feet.

2. Massage as you apply the moisturizer in an upward motion, starting from your collar bones to your jaws.

3. Make sure that you massage in an upward motion.

Mask

Masks are very important to maintain a beautiful and flawless skin. It can also be applied on your feet for that perfect and youthful glow on feet.

Ingredients:

Banana

1 teaspoon of honey

Egg white

How to do:

1. Mash a ripe banana to make a paste.

2. Separate the egg white from a whole egg and add this to the mashed banana paste. Whisk the mixture well.

3. Add 1 teaspoon of honey to the mixture and mix them well.

4. Apply this thick pack on your feet and leave it on for 15-20 minutes.

5. After 20 minutes, rinse it off in plain water. You will notice an instant change.

So, apply this pack repeatedly once in week for a month.