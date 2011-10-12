How To Tackle Rashes In Bikini Line & Inner Thigh Areas Skin Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Bikini line and inner thigh rashes are something we often hear about. An inner thigh or bikini line rash can cause you a great deal of discomfort and hinder your day-to-day activities. Itching and irritation are quite common when you have rashes.

Excessive sweating, waxing, shaving, friction due to constant rubbing of the skin against each other and wearing tight clothes are the reasons behind these rashes. And if we do not take proper care of these rashes, it can worsen the situation.

There are simple things that you can do to tackle these rashes and get some relief. For instance, wearing cotton underwear can provide you with a great amount of relief.

Here are some simple and effective things you can do at your home to treat these rashes. Have a look!

1. Try Coconut Oil Massage

Coconut oil is a great home remedy when it comes to tackling rashes. Coconut oil will not only keep the area hydrated and supple, but it also has anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties that provide relief from the pain and itching caused due of the rashes. [1]

How to use

Firstly, you need to wash the affected area and gently pat dry. Take the oil on your fingertips and gently massage the area for a few seconds. Now lie down with your legs apart. Let the oil absorb into your skin. This works best when left overnight, so do this just before you go to sleep.

2. Olive Oil Massage

Another oil that can help is olive oil. Olive oil has anti-inflammatory properties that soothe the rashes and the itchy and irritated skin. [2] Besides, it also helps to lighten the skin darkened due to rashes.

How to use

Its usage is quite similar to that of coconut oil. Start by washing the area. Gently pat dry. Take a few drops of olive oil on your fingertips and massage it into the affected area. Lie down and make sure to keep your legs apart. Let the oil absorb into the skin.

3. Baking Soda

Next in our list of home remedies is baking soda. The alkaline nature of baking soda helps to cleanse the skin. It also has antibacterial properties that keep the harmful germs at bay and relieve the itching due to rashes. [3]

How to use

In a tsp of baking soda, add enough water so as to make a paste. Apply this paste on the affected area. Wait for 15 minutes and wash it off. Gently pat your skin dry.

4. Antibacterial Soap

Use antibacterial soap to wash the affected area. Antibacterial soaps are not harsh on your skin and keep your skin clean from the unwanted bacteria and germs. Besides, they also help to provide relief from the itching. After you have taken bath or washed the area, pat your skin dry and use some talcum powder on the area to keep it dry.

5. Alcohol-Free Body Lotion

It is important to use a body lotion every day after you shower, especially after getting your waxing done. But ensure that you are using a lotion that is free from alcohol. Alcohol in the lotion can lead to burning and irritation on the affected skin. So choose the lotion carefully and apply it regularly.

6. Cold Water Wash

If you feel itching and burning sensation on the area, it is advised to give the affected area a cold water wash. It will have a calming and soothing effect on the rashes. Splash some cold water on the area and let it dry completely before wearing any clothes.

7. Cold Compress After Waxing

Waxing is a painful affair and it can lead to rashes in sensitive areas such as bikini line and inner thighs. So, in order to prevent rashes and soothe your skin, give it a cold compress after you're done with waxing.

8. Wear Cotton Underwear

The wrong choice of underwear will only aggravate your situation. Wearing satin or silk underwear will increase the itching and irritation on your skin. So opt for cotton underwear. These don't irritate your skin and let the air pass so as to give you some relief.

9. Avoid Tight Underpants

Wearing tight underpants can turn out to be a huge mistake if you're suffering from rashes. These will rub against your rashes and irritate your skin further. So choose light and loose underpants that let the air pass and don't worsen the situation.

10. Wear Cotton Clothes

Not just the underpants, you also need to consider the material of the clothes, especially the pants that you're wearing. Wear cotton clothes as these won't irritate the skin and let the air pass through. Also, make sure that your pants aren't tight-fitted or they would irritate your skin. This is a simple remedy that works like a charm.

Well, these are small things that you can include in your daily routine to get relief from those rashes. Do try these things and comment below what worked best for you!

