Beard Grooming Guide: 10 Important Tips To Take Care Of Your Beard

Get Familiar With The Right Way To Trim Much like your hair, your beard needs to be trimmed regularly as well. It helps to prevent the damage to your beard and ensure a healthy beard growth. So, invest in a good beard grooming kit or trimmer(if you are starting with a stubble) and learn the best way to trim and groom your beard.

Maintain A Wash Schedule Your beard can get pretty unhygienic especially when it has bloomed into the full-grown stage. There is food that might get inside the beard and the skin underneath the beard being neglected are the main culprits. It is, therefore, important to keep your beard clean and hygienic. Maintain a beard wash schedule and follow it religiously. Also, use mild sulphate-free shampoo, preferably with natural ingredients to wash the beard.

Condition It To keep your beard soft and frizz-free, it is important that you condition your beard after washing it. Use a beard conditioner to nourish the beard for a couple of minutes and rinse it off thoroughly. Also, use a soft towel to dry your beard. Do not tug on your beard. Be gentle.

Keep It Moisturised Make sure that your beard and the skin underneath are well moisturised. There are many beard care products, such as beard oil or beard balm, that will help you do that. Beard oilor balm will moisturise the beard and the skin underneath to control the frizziness and itchiness and nourish the hair follicles. How to use the beard oil Take a few drops of beard oil on the palm of your hand.

Rub your palms together to evenly distribute the oil on both your hands.

Using the fingertips, massage the oil to the skin underneath.

Next, apply the oil to your beard making sure to apply the oil all over your beard. Don't forget to cover the sideburns.

Apply the oil 2-3 times in a week. How to apply the beard balm Although beard balmis ideal for the long beard as it also helps to style the beard, it can be used on the beard of any length. Rub your index finger gently over the beard balm in the can to soften it.

Take a small amount of beard balm on your palm.

Rub both the palms together until the balm melts.

Massage it underneath the skin and apply it all over your beard. Don't forget to cover the sideburns.

Comb the beard to evenly distribute the balm all over your beard.

Comb It Regularly Combing your beard regularly will not only help in getting rid of the tangles but also make it more manageable. A well-combed beard is easy to style and doesn’t look shabby.

Use Beard-Friendly Products Using your regular hair care products on your beard might not be the best idea. There are specific beard grooming products available in the market that will give you a healthy-looking and manageable beard. So, skip the shortcuts and invest in some good quality beard grooming products.

Don’t Skip The Neckline A lot of times while grooming the beard you skip the neckline. That can make the beard look shabby. Use a trimmer to around your beard neckline. Trim the beard till your Adam's apple and you have a well-groomed beard that looks healthy. No Shave November Special: Difference Between Beard Oil And Beard Balm

Keep The Moustache In Loop Moustache and beard are a packaged deal. Well, unless you are rocking the chin strap look. An important tip for an awesome looking beard is to keep your moustache groomed as well. Trim your beard every few days and keep it hydrated using beard oil or balm.

Load Up On Those Nutrients Your diet affects the health and appearance of your beard greatly. Use healthy, vitamin and protein-rich food to maintain a healthy beard. Nuts, egg, meat, green leafy vegetables and milk are a must-have in your diet. Avoid junk food as much as you can.