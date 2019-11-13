No Shave November Special: Benefits Of Beard Balm And How To Apply It Men Fashion oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

No Shave November is that month of the year where men keep their trimmers, razors, and scissors on rest, and flaunt their love for the beard. And the most interesting part about this month is that they all get the chance to try and experiment with new amazing grooming products. But, grooming it in the right way is very essential to avoid mishappenings.

Beard balm is considered as one of the important beard grooming products. And, of course, you definitely need such type of good product to maintain a strong and healthy beard because miracles don't happen over night. Basically, beard balm is a leave-in conditioner that gives the beard hair the nourishment it needs. It not only softens and moisturises the beard, but also helps in styling it and boosting its growth. So, before giving your beard a balm treatment, go through this article to know some important tips, benefits and how to apply it.

Benefits Of Using Beard Balm

Considered one of the best beard nourishing products, beard balm has a lot of benefits to offer. Let's look at the major benefits of using beard balm.

It keeps the hair soft.

It decreases the irritation underneath the beard.

It is a long-lasting product that you need not reapply.

It keeps the dryness away.

The shea butter in the balm makes the beard hair appear thicker.

It boosts beard growth.

How To Apply The Beard Balm

Applying the beard balm is definitely not tricky or lengthy process. All you have to do is be very careful while applying it. Just to inform you, that balm is not applied like a beard oil. How much balm has to be applied actually depends on the length and type of hair you have. So, use it as required. To apply the beard balm, follow these steps.

First, wash your beard with a natural beard soap.

Then, use towel to pat it dry.

Properly comb through your beard hair to avoid any tangles.

Now, rub your index finger in circular motion over the balm in the tin until it becomes soft.

Take a small amount of balm on your finger.

Rub the balm between your hands to melt it like oil.

Now, as your beard is totally dry, keep your fingers flat and apply the balm gently. Make sure it also reaches the skin underneath the beard as that is the place from where your beard grows.

While applying it, start it from the base and then move upwards to your sideburns. Cover all the area with balm.

At last, comb your beard to evenly distribute the balm all over. Also, style it in the way you want.

How Much Beard Balm Should You Use?

Before applying beard balm, let us tell you that less is always more. It actually depends on the type, length and thickness of your beard. Beard balm is mostly for those who have long beard, but it doesn't mean that it can't be applied on a short beard. So, while taking some amount of balm from the tin, make sure you make the use of your index finger and not all the four fingers.

When And How Often To Apply Beard Balm?

After you wash your beard, towel dry your beard to squeeze the excess water. Once it gets fully dry, you can apply the beard balm right after it. Ideally, beard balm can be used up to three times a day as required. But again, it depends on the quality and length of your beard.