No Shave November Special: Benefits Of Beard Oil And How To Apply It

No Shave November has got a lot of popularity in the last few years. With guys steering clear of shaving, it is the time of the year to show your love for beards. But, for many of you, it will be the first time to grow the beards and thus you might not have any idea about how to groom and care for your beard and what are the products you can use to do it. But, grooming the beard the right way is essential.

Beard oil is one of the best beard grooming product that not only conditions the beard but also makes it easy for you to manage the beard. In this article, we talk you through the various benefits of beard oil as well as the right way to apply it. Here we go.

Benefits Of Using The Beard Oil

Beard oil is like a nourishment boost for your beard. Listed below are the major benefits of using beard oil.

It moisturises the beard.

It softens the beard.

It prevents split ends.

It prevents beard dandruff.

It makes your beard manageable.

How To Apply The Beard Oil

Using the beard oil is not a very elaborate or lengthy process, just a detailed one. To begin with, it is beneficial and effective to apply the oil on a slightly damp beard. Here is the process you need to follow.

Take a few drops of beard oil on your palm.

Rub your palms together to warm up the oil a little.

Using your fingertips, apply the beard on your skin underneath the beard and massage it gently.

Next, sweep your palms on your beard to spread the oil on your entire beard.

Dab your palms over the sideburns to apply the oil everywhere.

Run your fingers through the beard to ensure that it is evenly applied all throughout your beard.

Using your fingertips apply the oil on your moustache as well.

Lastly, using a beard comb, brush through your beard to ensure that the oil is distributed evenly.

How Much Beard Oil Should You Use?[1]

The amount of beard oil depends on the length and thickness of your beard. Here is a categorisation of how much beard oil you should use.

o-1 months 3-4 drops 1-3 months 4-6 drops 3-12 months 6-10 drops 12 months and up 10+ drops

When Should You Apply Beard Oil?

The best time to apply beard oil is when your beard is clean and soft. Hence, you should apply the beard oil right after you have washed your beard. Towel dry your beard to squeeze out the excess water.

How Often Should You Apply The Beard Oil?

The answer to this depends on various factors such as the length and quality of your beard and the weather conditions.

Ideally, you should use beard oil every two days. But, if you live in a dry climate, you might need to use the beard oil every day. But, that really depends on you. Apply the oil as and when you think your beard needs it.

