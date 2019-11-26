Kylie Jenner Slays The Monochromatic Make-up Look And Fluffy Hairdo In Her Latest Launch Shoot Make Up Tips oi-Monika Khajuria

Kylie Jenner has taken her beauty brand, Kylie Cosmetics to new heights with her every launch and she recently revealed her latest launch and that is her Holiday Collection of the year. And as is the case with her every launch, she did a mind-boggling photo shoot for this one as well. While the theme of her launch seems to be Christmas and the sizzling red shade, her choice of make-up for the photo shoot was an exotic monochromatic look which she paired with a puffy and fluffy hairstyle.

Hot red lips and bold and sizzling red eyeshadow. This was her first look for the shoot. It is a look that left us mesmerised. This is a great look to stand out from the rest this holiday season. A look and hue perfect for Christmas, this look can also be worn by you when you are in a mood to party hard this weekend and turn some heads. Trust us, with this look it will be pretty hard to ignore you.

With perfectly done eyebrows, soft blushed cheeks and a bare lower waterline balancing the look, both the lips and eyes were highlighted in this look. The trick is to keep your base as subtle and natural as possible but not keeping it bare. The thick black winged eyeliner added the definition to the eyes that it needed and prevented it from becoming overbearing. Her hair was styled in impeccable waves with a bouncy side pouf on the front adding a touch of vintage vibes to the look.

Coming to her second look for the shoot, it was a tad bit subtle as compared to the first but eye-catching nonetheless. In this one, she went for a peach-hued look. A little heavy blush on the cheeks made up for the subtleness of the peach colour. Making the look a little more colourful and sassy, she added a touch of glittery golden eyeshadow all over her lids. Thick winged eyeliner and smoked up lower lash line finished off her eye make-up. A peach matte lipstick on her lips was a perfect final touch to her make-up look. Keeping up with the theme, she went for the same fluffy and vintage hairdo for this look as well.

And that, ladies, is how you slay a monochromatic look. If a bold colour intimidates you, take cues from Kylie Jenner and give this look a try. And if you need help in recreating this look, we are here to help. Follow the steps given below to get these mesmerising monochromatic looks of Kylie.

The Stunning And Sizzling Red Monochromatic Make-up Look

What you need

Primer

Matte foundation

Concealer

Highlighter

Blush

Brown eyeshadow

Red eyeshadow

Peach glitter eyeshadow

Black eyeliner

Eyebrow pencil

Mascara

Bronzer

Beauty blender

Fluffy eyeshadow brush

Flat eyeshadow brush

Blush brush

Bronzer brush

Setting spray

Setting powder

Steps to recreate the look

Prime the -zone of your face. Allow it to mesh into your skin for a couple of minutes.

Apply the foundation on your face and neck and blend it in using the damp beauty blender.

Apply the concealer under your eyes and use the damp beauty blender to blend it in. Set in place using some setting powder.

Define and fill in your eyebrows.

Apply the bronzer on your cheeks and forehead.

Next, apply the blush on the apples of your cheeks.

Take the brown eyeshadow on the fluffy brush and apply it to your crease. Blend it in using back and forth motions.

Next, using the flat eyeshadow brush apply the red eyeshadow all over your lid.

Apply the peach eyeshadow on the inner corner of your eyes.

Apply a winged eyeliner on your upper lash line.

Apply the mascara on your eyelashes.

Apply the highlighter on your cheekbones and the tip and bridge of your nose.

To finish off the look, apply the lipstick.

Spritz some setting spray on your face for the make-up to last longer.

The Subtle And Staggering Peach Monochromatic Make-up Look

What you need

Primer

Matte foundation

Concealer

Highlighter

Blush

Peach eyeshadow

Glittery golden eyeshadow

Highlighter

Peach lipstick

Eyebrow pencil

Mascara

Beauty blender

Setting powder

Setting spray

Fluffy eyeshadow brush

Flat eyeshadow brush

Blush brush

Steps to recreate the look

Apply the primer on the T-zone of your face. Allow it to get absorbed into your skin for a couple of minutes.

Apply the foundation on your face. Blend it in using the damp beauty blender.

Apply the concealer under your eyes and blend it in using the same damp beauty blender.

Set the concealer in place using the setting powder.

Define and fill in your eyebrows.

Apply the peach eyeshadow all over the lid using the fluffy brush. Drag the eyeshadow to your lower lash line as well.

Next, using the flat eyeshadow brush, apply the golden eyeshadow on your lid.

Apply the winged eyeliner on your upper lash line.

Apply the mascara on your eyelashes.

Apply the blush on the apples of your cheeks.

Apply the highlighter on the tip and bridge of your nose and your cheekbones.

Next, apply the lipstick on your lips.

Spritz some setting spray all over your face to set the make-up in place.

