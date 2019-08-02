Kylie Jenner’s Brings A ‘Dollar’ Touch To Her Make-up Make Up Tips oi-Monika Khajuria

A model and an entrepreneur, Kylie Jenner is constantly on the hunt to create something new. Being a socialite, she loves to keep her admirers and fans updated. Kylie Jenner enjoys an Instagram following of 140+ million and is not afraid to take bold and unusual choices to entertain her followers.

Her beauty brand, Kylie Cosmetics, is doing exceptionally well and people seem to enjoy her collection. She recently took to Instagram to give a peek into her upcoming collection and left it to us to wonder about its name.

In the post, she is wearing a bronzed base and mint green-lined eyes. The green eyeliner and dollar-printed dress she wore was a subtle hint to the name of her upcoming collection that is going to be launched soon. Nevertheless, we loved her make-up in the post. With a vintage hairdo, she was oozing mysterious vibes. Let's find out how you can recreate this look and dazzle everyone around you with that vintage-mysterious vibe.

Bronzed Make-up Look With Mint Green-lined Eyes

What you need

Moisturiser

Primer

Foundation

Concealer

Bronzer

Contour

Nude brown eyeshadow

Fuscia pink eyeshadow

White eyeshadow

Green eyeliner

Black eyeliner

Baby pink blush

Brown lip liner

Brown lipstick

Eyebrow pencil

Mascara

Setting powder

Setting spray

Beauty blender

Fluffy eyeshadow brush

Bronzer brush

Contour brush

Blush brush

Steps to recreate the look

The first step would be to prep the face. To do that, moisturise and prime the face.

Apply the foundation on your face. Blend it in using a damp beauty blender.

To highlight the under-eye area, apply the concealer under your eyes. Blend it in using the same damp beauty blender. Immediately set the concealer in place with some setting powder.

Dip the bronzer brush in the bronzer, tap off the excess and bronze your forehead and cheekbones.

Next, contour your nose, cheekbones and jawline.

Next, apply the blush on top of your cheekbones.

Using the eyebrow pencil, define and fill in your brows.

Moving to the eyes, apply some concealer on your eyelids and blend it in using your fingertips.

Take the brown eyeshadow on a fluffy brush and apply it all over your lid. Blend it well. Apply the eyeshadow to your lower lash line as well.

Now take the fuscia pink eyeshadow and apply it all over the lid. Ensure to blend the edges well. Drag this eyeshadow to your lower lash line as well.

Use the black eyeliner to create a winged liner.

Apply the green eyeliner just on top of the black liner. Also, use the green eyeliner to line your lower waterline.

Line your lips using the lip liner and apply the lipstick to your face.

Spritz some setting spray on your face for the make-up to last the whole day.

The Vintage Hairdo

What you need

Detangler comb

Roller hairbrush

Blow dryer

Shine hair serum

A couple of hair ties

Hair spray

Steps to recreate the hairdo

Use the detangler comb to remove any tangles from your hair.

With the help of the roller comb and blow dryer, curl the ends of your hair in the outward direction.

Let it settle down before applying the shine hair serum to your hair.

Gather all of your hair and tie it at the top of your head in a high ponytail.

Take a small section of hair from the ponytail and wrap it around the hair tie.

Take the end of the section under the ponytail. Now take another smaller section of hair from under the ponytail and tie both the sections together to secure it in place.

Apply the hair spray all over your hair to set it in place.