ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Kylie Jenner’s Latest Instagram Post Is Purple Make-up Goals; Here Is How To Get This Look

    By

    Kylie Jenner's beauty line Kylie Cosmetics has grown into a great success and she keeps adding more feathers to her cap. Kylie just announced a collaboration of Kylie Cosmetics with Balmain through an Instagram post. While the announcement was huge, what make-up junkies like us would notice is her stunning purple and electric blue make-up.

    Kylie went for a subtle purple eyeshadow that is soothing to the eyes and the tint of blue eyeshadow made the look even more charming. She paired this look with glossy brown lip shade and thus balanced the bright purple colour. It turned out to be a great combination and we really do appreciate this look.

    If you like this look as well, you can easily recreate this look with the following step-by-step tutorial. Check it out!

    View this post on Instagram

    Paris is always a good idea 🇫🇷 surprise.. KYLIE X BALMAIN @kyliecosmetics collection launching this Friday 9.27 on KylieCosmetics.com @olivier_rousteing @balmain #PFW #KYLIEXBALMAIN

    A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

    Kylie Jenner's Purple Make-up Look

    What you need

    • Primer
    • Foundation
    • Concealer
    • Bronzer
    • Brown matte eyeshadow
    • Purple matte eyeshadow
    • Electric blue metallic eyeshadow
    • False eyelashes
    • Mascara
    • Black eyeliner
    • Eyebrow pencil
    • Blush
    • Chocolate brown lipstick
    • Lip gloss
    • Setting powder
    • Setting spray
    • Fluffy eyeshadow brush
    • Bronzer brush
    • Blush brush
    • Beauty blender

    Kylie Jenner's Brings A 'Dollar' Touch To Her Make-up

    Steps to recreate the look

    • Prime the T-zone of your face and blend the primer in using dabbing motions.
    • Apply the foundation all over your face and blend it in using the damp beauty blender.
    • Apply the concealer under your eyes and use the beauty blender to blend it well.
    • Apply some setting powder over the concealer to set it in place.
    • Take the bronzer on the bronzer brush and use it to bronze up your forehead.
    • Use the bronzer to slightly contour your nose and cheekbones as well.
    • Apply the blush on the apples of your cheeks.
    • Define and fill in your eyebrows using the eyebrow pencil.
    • Moving to the eyes, apply the brown eyeshadow on your crease.
    • Next, apply the purple eyeshadow all over your lid. Blend the edges well to remove any harsh edges.
    • Apply the blue eyeshadow on the inner corner of your eyes.
    • Thinly line your upper lash line.
    • Apply the mascara to your eyelashes.
    • Stick the pair of false eyelashes to your eyelashes.
    • Apply the lipstick to your lips and top it off with the gloss.
    • Spritz some setting spray all over your face to set the make-up in place.

    Kylie Jenner & Gigi Hadid Will Definitely Inspire You To Try Minimalist Make-up & Ponytail Braid

    More KYLIE JENNER News

     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue