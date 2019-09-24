Kylie Jenner’s Latest Instagram Post Is Purple Make-up Goals; Here Is How To Get This Look Make Up Tips oi-Monika Khajuria

Kylie Jenner's beauty line Kylie Cosmetics has grown into a great success and she keeps adding more feathers to her cap. Kylie just announced a collaboration of Kylie Cosmetics with Balmain through an Instagram post. While the announcement was huge, what make-up junkies like us would notice is her stunning purple and electric blue make-up.

Kylie went for a subtle purple eyeshadow that is soothing to the eyes and the tint of blue eyeshadow made the look even more charming. She paired this look with glossy brown lip shade and thus balanced the bright purple colour. It turned out to be a great combination and we really do appreciate this look.

If you like this look as well, you can easily recreate this look with the following step-by-step tutorial. Check it out!

Kylie Jenner's Purple Make-up Look

What you need

Primer

Foundation

Concealer

Bronzer

Brown matte eyeshadow

Purple matte eyeshadow

Electric blue metallic eyeshadow

False eyelashes

Mascara

Black eyeliner

Eyebrow pencil

Blush

Chocolate brown lipstick

Lip gloss

Setting powder

Setting spray

Fluffy eyeshadow brush

Bronzer brush

Blush brush

Beauty blender

Steps to recreate the look

Prime the T-zone of your face and blend the primer in using dabbing motions.

Apply the foundation all over your face and blend it in using the damp beauty blender.

Apply the concealer under your eyes and use the beauty blender to blend it well.

Apply some setting powder over the concealer to set it in place.

Take the bronzer on the bronzer brush and use it to bronze up your forehead.

Use the bronzer to slightly contour your nose and cheekbones as well.

Apply the blush on the apples of your cheeks.

Define and fill in your eyebrows using the eyebrow pencil.

Moving to the eyes, apply the brown eyeshadow on your crease.

Next, apply the purple eyeshadow all over your lid. Blend the edges well to remove any harsh edges.

Apply the blue eyeshadow on the inner corner of your eyes.

Thinly line your upper lash line.

Apply the mascara to your eyelashes.

Stick the pair of false eyelashes to your eyelashes.

Apply the lipstick to your lips and top it off with the gloss.

Spritz some setting spray all over your face to set the make-up in place.

