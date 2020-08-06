Just In
Different Types Of Make-up Foundation: How To Choose The Right One Depending on Your Skin Type
When it comes to creating a flawless and stunning make-up look, one product that is most determinant is your foundation. It is the base that makes or breaks your look. But with all the shades and types of foundation available in the market, choosing the right one for yourself can be legit confusing.
Often times, the culprit behind a cracked make-up look is the wrong choice of foundation. So, with all these options available in the market with different textures and shades, how do your pick the foundation that is perfect for you! We have figured it out for you. We have uncovered all the different kinds of foundation there are and which one is the best for your skin type. Keep reading to know more.
Liquid Foundation
Liquid foundation is the most popular and commonly used foundation formula. We have seen these around from the time when make-up wasn't even such a big thing. These glide on smoothly on your skin and are fairly easy to blend. You can use a brush, a beauty blender, or a make-up sponge to blend this foundation.
With the make-up world becoming advanced, you will find powerful waterproof formulas in liquid foundations that will stay stunning the entire day. Traditionally, liquid foundations were used for dry skin. But now these come in both oil-based and water-based formulation and hence can cater to different skin types without much fuss. You just need to be sure which kind of formulation the foundation you are going for has. As far as the finish of the foundation, these offer both matte and dewy finish.
Suitable skin type
It is suitable for both oily skin and dry skin depending on whether the foundation is water-based or oil-based. If you have oily skin, go for water-based foundation, and for those with dry skin oil-based foundation works the best.
Coverage offered
Liquid foundation can go from sheer coverage to medium to full coverage. You can also easily build up the foundation to get more coverage.
Pressed Powder Foundation
Powder foundation is the holy grail foundation for oily skin. A powder foundation is the second most popular option after liquid foundation. It comes packed like a compact powder and is best applied using a foundation brush.
The powder helps to absorb the extra oil in your skin and thus balances your skin texture. However, if you have extremely oily skin, the powder foundation can turn patchy really quickly. It isn't the best foundation to layer on. If you apply too much of it, it can end up giving you a heavily caked look. These also tend to oxidise quickly, so it is best to get a shade lighter than your actual skin tone when it comes to powder foundation. As far as the finish of the product, it gives you a matte finish. We can safely say that with the perfect skin type, powder foundation gives you the most natural look.
Suitable skin type
Powder foundation is best suited for oily skin.
Coverage offered
It offers light to medium coverage.
Loose Powder Foundation
Loose powder foundation or mineral foundation has recently entered the make-up world. It is a dream come true for sensitive skin ladies who can not layer on the foundation on the face. This lightweight foundation is gentle on the skin and doesn't leave you with the constant feeling of something on the face.
It comes in a compact or sifter. You can apply this foundation with your regular foundation brush or a kabuki brush for a seamless finish. The best part? It can be used as a compact when you want to touch up your make-up throughout the day.
Suitable skin type
It is suited for sensitive skin and dry skin.
Coverage offered
It offers sheer to medium coverage.
Cream Foundation
Cream foundation usually comes in a stick form and is best reserved for the longest days. The creamy consistency of the foundation keeps your skin hydrated through the day and it can last looking stunning for up to 10 hours. So, if you have any event coming up, this is the foundation you want to reach for.
It is best used with a beauty blender or a make-up sponge. You can also use it with your foundation brush, but you will have to move quickly. If you have any blemishes or fine lines, worry not! The cream foundation can hide all your flaws beautifully. You can also build this foundation to a coverage you are comfortable with. It is usually heavily pigmented and offers a rich texture. The cream foundation leaves your skin with either a matte or dewy look.
Suitable skin type
Cream foundation is best suited for dry skin.
Coverage offered
The cream foundation offers medium to full coverage.
Mousse Foundation
If you want a foundation that feels like you have nothing on the skin, mousse foundation is the one for you. Also known as whipped foundation due to its texture and consistency, mousse foundation is extremely lightweight. The formulation of this foundation contains micro bubbles that give your skin a smooth texture.
As this foundation does not settle into the ridges of your face, it will hide all that you want to and would not accentuate what you don't want to aka your fine lines and wrinkles. The only drawback is that a mousse foundation doesn't last long. It isn't the one to pick when you have a long day. For those days, the cream foundation is the best. This will probably last you 2-3 hours before you need to retouch it. Keep this in mind when wearing this foundation.
Suitable skin type
Mousse foundation is suited to all skin types.
Coverage offered
Mousse foundation offers medium to full coverage.