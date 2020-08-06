Different Types Of Make-up Foundation: How To Choose The Right One Depending on Your Skin Type

Liquid Foundation Liquid foundation is the most popular and commonly used foundation formula. We have seen these around from the time when make-up wasn't even such a big thing. These glide on smoothly on your skin and are fairly easy to blend. You can use a brush, a beauty blender, or a make-up sponge to blend this foundation. With the make-up world becoming advanced, you will find powerful waterproof formulas in liquid foundations that will stay stunning the entire day. Traditionally, liquid foundations were used for dry skin. But now these come in both oil-based and water-based formulation and hence can cater to different skin types without much fuss. You just need to be sure which kind of formulation the foundation you are going for has. As far as the finish of the foundation, these offer both matte and dewy finish. Suitable skin type It is suitable for both oily skin and dry skin depending on whether the foundation is water-based or oil-based. If you have oily skin, go for water-based foundation, and for those with dry skin oil-based foundation works the best. Coverage offered Liquid foundation can go from sheer coverage to medium to full coverage. You can also easily build up the foundation to get more coverage. Eyebrow Mapping Is The Latest Craze In Brow Town; Know What It Is And How To Do It At Home

Pressed Powder Foundation Powder foundation is the holy grail foundation for oily skin. A powder foundation is the second most popular option after liquid foundation. It comes packed like a compact powder and is best applied using a foundation brush. The powder helps to absorb the extra oil in your skin and thus balances your skin texture. However, if you have extremely oily skin, the powder foundation can turn patchy really quickly. It isn't the best foundation to layer on. If you apply too much of it, it can end up giving you a heavily caked look. These also tend to oxidise quickly, so it is best to get a shade lighter than your actual skin tone when it comes to powder foundation. As far as the finish of the product, it gives you a matte finish. We can safely say that with the perfect skin type, powder foundation gives you the most natural look. Suitable skin type Powder foundation is best suited for oily skin. Coverage offered It offers light to medium coverage.

Loose Powder Foundation Loose powder foundation or mineral foundation has recently entered the make-up world. It is a dream come true for sensitive skin ladies who can not layer on the foundation on the face. This lightweight foundation is gentle on the skin and doesn't leave you with the constant feeling of something on the face. It comes in a compact or sifter. You can apply this foundation with your regular foundation brush or a kabuki brush for a seamless finish. The best part? It can be used as a compact when you want to touch up your make-up throughout the day. Suitable skin type It is suited for sensitive skin and dry skin. Coverage offered It offers sheer to medium coverage.

Cream Foundation Cream foundation usually comes in a stick form and is best reserved for the longest days. The creamy consistency of the foundation keeps your skin hydrated through the day and it can last looking stunning for up to 10 hours. So, if you have any event coming up, this is the foundation you want to reach for. It is best used with a beauty blender or a make-up sponge. You can also use it with your foundation brush, but you will have to move quickly. If you have any blemishes or fine lines, worry not! The cream foundation can hide all your flaws beautifully. You can also build this foundation to a coverage you are comfortable with. It is usually heavily pigmented and offers a rich texture. The cream foundation leaves your skin with either a matte or dewy look. Suitable skin type Cream foundation is best suited for dry skin. Coverage offered The cream foundation offers medium to full coverage.