ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    How To Make Your Foundation Last Longer

    By

    Foundation is that part of the make-up routine that many of us dread. And we are not talking just the application process. Oh no! We are talking about keeping your base aka your foundation fresh looking the entire day. Because, let's face it, with foundation things can go really wrong really fast.

    On the days you want to look your absolute best, your foundation is your main cause of concern. Guess what, -it doesn't necessarily has to be. All you need are a few hacks. Luckily, we have a few tips for you to ensure that your foundation lasts longer. So, whether you are out on an event or making impression on a work meeting, you never have to worry about your foundation. Here we go!

    Array

    1. Start With A Primer

    For most of us, make-up is ‘figure it out as you go' kind of thing. We try things and we learn. A drawback with that approach is that you sometimes skip the important steps- aka the primer.

    If you want your foundation to last longer, always begin the make-up process with a primer. It fills in your pores, helps the product to glide on smoothly and helps the foundation to stay on for longer.

    Take a little primer on your fingertips, rub it between your fingertips and apply it on the T-zone of your face. Lightly press the primer into your skin to blend it.

    Array

    2. Let The Products Settle In

    Rushing into the make-up is another mistake that costs us a lot. If you want a flawless and long-lasting look, you need to take it slow. Giving each product to settle in your skin is the key for a good make-up.

    Letting the primer sink into your skin for a couple of minutes gives a smooth canvas for your foundation.

    How To Apply Foundation: Step-By-Step Guide To Get A Flawless Look

    Array

    3. Take Your Time Blending

    Take your time with the beauty blender. Dot in the foundation all over your face and blend it ever so precisely. Taking your time with the blending process ensures that the foundation becomes one with your skin and stays put for longer time. Blending it to the tee also gives you a natural look. So, it's a win-win situation for you.

    Array

    4. Pack It With Some Setting Powder

    Dip a big fluffy brush in a loose setting powder and run it across your face, after you are done blending your make-up. This prevents the foundation from creasing in a few hours and also helps to minimize the shine on your face. This simple step makes your look more natural while keeping your base intact for longer.

    How To Contour Nose: Step-By-Step Tutorial For Beginners

    Array

    5. And Finally, Set It And Forget It

    While you might think that you work is done after the setting powder, hold on. To pack the foundation in place, you need just something more. After you are done with your entire make-up routine, drench your face with a good hydrating setting spray and let it dry.

    This meshes all the products together and makes things look more seamless and most importantly does not let anything move. So, your make-up is locked in place and ready to seize the day.

    And there you have it. With all these tips, we promise your foundation will look amazing whole day long. We hope you give these a try and enjoy a hassle-free good make-up day.

    More FOUNDATION News

    Read more about: foundation makeup tips
    Story first published: Saturday, August 22, 2020, 15:48 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 22, 2020
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close