How To Make Your Foundation Last Longer

1. Start With A Primer For most of us, make-up is ‘figure it out as you go' kind of thing. We try things and we learn. A drawback with that approach is that you sometimes skip the important steps- aka the primer. If you want your foundation to last longer, always begin the make-up process with a primer. It fills in your pores, helps the product to glide on smoothly and helps the foundation to stay on for longer. Take a little primer on your fingertips, rub it between your fingertips and apply it on the T-zone of your face. Lightly press the primer into your skin to blend it.

2. Let The Products Settle In Rushing into the make-up is another mistake that costs us a lot. If you want a flawless and long-lasting look, you need to take it slow. Giving each product to settle in your skin is the key for a good make-up. Letting the primer sink into your skin for a couple of minutes gives a smooth canvas for your foundation. How To Apply Foundation: Step-By-Step Guide To Get A Flawless Look

3. Take Your Time Blending Take your time with the beauty blender. Dot in the foundation all over your face and blend it ever so precisely. Taking your time with the blending process ensures that the foundation becomes one with your skin and stays put for longer time. Blending it to the tee also gives you a natural look. So, it's a win-win situation for you.

4. Pack It With Some Setting Powder Dip a big fluffy brush in a loose setting powder and run it across your face, after you are done blending your make-up. This prevents the foundation from creasing in a few hours and also helps to minimize the shine on your face. This simple step makes your look more natural while keeping your base intact for longer. How To Contour Nose: Step-By-Step Tutorial For Beginners