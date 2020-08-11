How To Choose The Right Foundation Shade

What is your skin type To find the right foundation for or any skin product for that matter, you need to know what exactly is your skin type. This is essential as no matter how good of a product you buy, if it isn't suitable for your skin type, it is of no use to you. Also, the products for oily skin, dry skin and sensitive skin are on a completely different spectrum. Knowing your skin type will also considerably limit the length of your search for the perfect foundation and make your task easier. If you don't already know your skin type or your skin has changed for some reason, consult a skin specialist and find out your exact skin type. Different Types Of Make-up Foundation: How To Choose The Right One Depending on Your Skin Type

What finish you want After you have figured out your skin type, the next thing you need to ask yourself is what finish do you want! There are 5 different types of finishes in foundation. Matte

Dewy

Semi-matte

Velvet

Luminous What finish your foundation is depends on your skin type to a large extent but you would also find various finishes for a particular skin type. Figure out which kind of look you like and move from there. The most popular finishes are matte and dewy. The matte finish tones down the shine of your face and keep things extremely natural while the dewy finish makes your skin look radiant, glow and shiny. You wouldn't be able to carry the no-makeup look with a dewy foundation. The luminous foundation has gained a lot of hype in the last few years as it makes your skin look lit-from-within, if applied flawlessly. With the luminous foundation, you don't need much of highlighter. Velvet and semi-matte falls somewhere in between matte and dewy foundation.

What coverage you want The next question is about the coverage your want. That is how transparent or glam you want your foundation to be. This is extremely important as the coverage can be a deal-maker or breaker for you. There are three different types of coverage that your foundation can offer. Full

Sheer

Medium Most women go for the medium coverage. Medium coverage allows you to hide the marks or blemishes while also keeping things natural. A full-coverage foundation will cover the natural texture of your skin and transform it completely. Unfortunately, it isn't a very natural look and so you probably won't be comfortable wearing it on regular basis. Sheer converge is ideal for those who doesn't have much to conceal but still want an even tone.

How long should it last The last thing you should ask yourself is how long you want your foundation to last. This totally depends on for what purpose you are buying the foundation. If you are getting a foundation for everyday use, you probably need one that would last at least 5-6 hours. On the other hand, if you want a foundation for special occasions and events, the one that can last up to 2-3 hours will also do for you. If you fall into the latter category, good for you. There are many amazing foundations out there with only a single drawback- they don't last long. So, before you finalize your foundation, keep its duration in mind as well. How To Choose The Right Foundation Shade After you have decided exactly what kind of foundation are you looking for, now we come to the most important step- the right shade of the foundation.

In the stores It is best to visit the store to buy your foundation. This reduces the chances of messing up a lot. The biggest mistake we do while choosing the foundation is to test the shade against our wrists. If you notice, the colour of your skin on the wrists and the face doesn't exactly match. So, by testing the foundation against your wrists, you are already going for the wrong foundation shade. You must check the foundation shade on your neck and jawline. Take the foundation you want to check the shade of and drag it from your jawline down to your neck. If the foundation blends into your skin it is the right shade for you. But if you can see the line drawn on the skin evidently, that is the wrong shade for you.