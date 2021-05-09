Mother’s Day Special: 7 Products, 7 Minutes! Daily Makeup Routine For Busy Working Moms Make Up Tips oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

Being a mother is absolutely not an easy task, especially when you're a working lady and you also have your little ones to look after to. In such a case, you tend to sacrifice your glamorous self while dealing with so many things. But apart from being a mother, let's not forget, you're also a woman, who wants to look and feel beautiful. Don't let your motherhood come in a way and ruin your individuality. We understand, while taking care of kids and household work, you can't find time to glam up yourself but looking presentable for that very important zoom meeting is also necessary right? Don't panic, because we have a solution. Today, on Mother's Day, we have come up with an easy daily makeup routine for busy working moms. With just 7 products, you can glam up yourself in just 7 minutes. Here's how-

Makeup Essentials That You Need

1. Foundation

2. Concealer

3. Compact Powder

4. Mascara

5. Blush

6. Highlighter

7. Lipstick

Steps To Follow To Get The Makeup Done In 7 Minutes

1. Foundation: Foundation evens out skin tone and adds radiance to your complexion. A little amount of foundation can instantly glow up your face. So before beginning, make sure you pick the right foundation shade, according to your skin tone. Apply it on your forehead, nose, cheekbones, and jawline. Use beauty blender or fingertips to blend it in.

2. Concealer: Concealer works best to hide dark circles, blemishes, and dark spots. Especially when you're a busy mom, you would be knowing how the puffy eyes, make one look tired and dull. So, after you've applied foundation, pick a concealer and apply it under your eyes and over any dark spots, which you wish to cover up. Use a damp beauty blender to blend the concealer. If you've a great skin and dark circles aren't your problem, you can even skip this step and move to another one to make your routine even faster.

3. Compact Powder: The problem with foundation and concealer is that it can look smudgy or get greasy by the end of the day. But with compact powder, you can eliminate this problem. After applying concealer, set it with some compact powder or setting powder. Setting powder makes sure your base is in the place and doesn't crack the entire day. It also gives a smooth finish look.

4. Mascara: If you're busy mom and don't have time to spend hours on getting the makeup right, keep the eyeliner and eye shadow palettes away. You don't need to struggle to get the perfect eyeliner. A nice coat of mascara is all you need to enhance you look in a minute. Apply it properly on the upper as well as lower part of your eyelashes. Mascara makes eyes look bigger and is alone enough to steal the attention. Run the same mascara on your eyebrows too.

5. Blush: Blushes are a great product to make your face appealing and beautiful. When applied perfectly, a blush can make your whole face glowing and refreshing. Go for a light pink tone. Using a blush brush, apply it on the apples, giving a soft touch. Then build up the tone and brush it along the cheekbones.

6. Highlighter: No product can do wonders the way highlighter can do in just a few seconds. Highlighters are applied on the high points of face - the tip and the bridge of the nose, the cheekbones, and the cupid's bow. Highlighter adds shine to one's face. So, when you're in a hurry, just brush it all over your face.

7. Lipstick: Lipsticks are women's best friend. It is the most important product of an entire make-up routine and no doubt makes you look stand out in a minute. Lipstick defines lips and brightens smile, provided you choose the right shade. So, get your favourite lipstick on your lips and get ready to flaunt the perfect pout. If your lips are thin, overline your lips with a lip pencil.

So, now that you've got the perfect daily makeup routine, take out just 7 minutes from your busy day and get glamorous in 7 minutes!

Happy Mother's Day to all the beautiful moms out there!